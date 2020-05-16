APPLICATION TRANSFORMATION MARKET EXPECTED TO RISE AT A HEALTHY CAGR IN THE FORECAST BY 2019-2026

Technology Industry Is A Mix Of Good And Bad Amid COVID-19 Updated Analysis On Major challenges and impact of COVID-19
Increasing digital transformation and rising modernization in legacy system are the major factor for the growth of this market.
Market Definition:
Application Transformation ,is a term which decreases the number of applications in the organization to moving application so that the application can get required governance and compliance. There main aim is to help the IT department so that they can solve the problems related to social media and mobile computing with in the enterprise. Some of the common services are cloud application migration, UI modernization, application portfolio assessment, post modernization among others. They are widely used in industries such as banking, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, IT and telecommunication.
Market Drivers:
Low maintenance cost as compared to the other application will drive the market
Rising requirement for an adaptable, operating cycle that provides efficiency of businesses will drive market
Technological advancement and development in Application Transformation ,will propel the market
Increasing modernization in legacy system will contribute as a factor for the growth of this market
Market Restraints:
Difficulty associated with legacy system will hamper the market
Long planning and processing time will also restraint the growth
Competitive Analysis:
Global Application Transformation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Application Transformation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.
Segmentation: Global Application Transformation Market
Key Developments in the Market:
In March 2019, HCL Technologies announced that they have acquired Strong-Bridge Envision so that they can expand their digital consulting offerings by improving their digital strategy development, business transformation and organizational change management. This acquisition will help the companies to provide better services to their customers with new technologies.
In June 2016, CleverIS Technologies launched a new solution which has the ability to transform the legacy applications 50% faster. They have the ability to re- design; transform and re-generate and re-write the entire legacy applications. This new solution can handle most complex legacy applications and will helps the organizations adopt new technologies so that they can modernize legacy applications.
Key Insights in the report:
Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
Key market players involved in this industry
Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
Competitive analysis of the key players involved
