Global Air Handling Units Market with figures as recent as 2017 and forecasts up to 2024 provides an overview of the industry including its definition, size, share, growth, applications and manufacturing technology. Report also explores the major industry players in detail as well as company profile, product specifications, capacity and production value.

Global Air Handling Units Market Report is a compilation of the several factors driving and restraining this market along with a through run-down of the sales volume of each product within carefully categorized sub-segments of the market.

The Global Air Handling Units Market accounted for USD 7.11 billion in 2016 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Global Air handling Units Market by Application, Capacity (8.2 ¡Ü5000 m3/h, 5001-15000 m3/h, 15001-30000 m3/h, 30001-50000 m3/h, ¡Ý50001 m3/h); Type (Packaged Air Handling Units, Modular Air Handling Units, Custom Air Handling Units, DX Integrated Air Handling Units, Low Profile (Ceiling) Air Handling Units, Rooftop Mounted Air Handling Units); Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Top Competitors:

Carrier Corporation,

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.,

Trane,

Johnson Controls,

GEA Group,

Systemair AB,

Fläkt Woods Group,

CIAT,

TROX GmbH,

Lennox International,

Airedale Air Conditioning,

Sabiana SpA,

Novenco,

WOLF GmbH,

Euroclima, VTS Group,



Market Definition:

Air handling units is also referred as air handlers that are used to supply and circulate air around a building, or to extract stale air as part of building’s heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) system. It has its wide application in commercial residential Technological advancements in air handling units, and rising demand from chemical, food & beverages pharmaceutical, and oil & gas industries in the Asia-Pacific region may act as the major driver in the growth of Air Handling Units Market. On the other side, slow growth rate of air handling units market in Europe and North America may hamper the market.

Major Market Drivers:

Technological advancements in air handling units

Rising demand from chemical, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and oil & gas industries in the Asia-Pacific region

Growing pollution level around the world

Slow growth rate of air handling units market in Europe and North America

Competitive Analysis:

The global air handling units market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of application:- Commercial, and Residential.

On the basis of capacity:- ¡Ü5000 m3/h, 5001-15000 m3/h, 15001-30000 m3/h, 30001-50000 m3/h, and ¡Ý50001 m3/h

On the basis of type:- Packaged air handling units, modular air handling units, custom air handling units, DX integrated air handling units, low profile (ceiling) air handling units, and rooftop mounted air handling units

On the basis of geography:- Global air handling units market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Key Questions Answered in Global Air Handling Units Market Report:-

What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Global Air Handling Units Market in 2024?

What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Global Air Handling Units Market?

What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Global Air Handling Units Market?

Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Global Air Handling Units Market?

Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Global Air Handling Units Market?

What are the Global Air Handling Units Market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

