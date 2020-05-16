Powder Coatings Market 2020-2027 | Know about Emerging Growth with Top Players like PPG INDUSTRIES, INC, AXALTA COATING SYSTE,MS, LLC, BASF SE, Arkema Group, Asian Paints, Berger Paints India Limited

A latest study released by Data Bridge Market Research on Global Powder Coatings Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analysed market data. The angles and data of the report utilizing figures, structured presentations, pie graphs, and other visual portrayals. This escalates the Pharma Clinical Trial Digitization Market pictorial portrayal and furthermore helps in getting the Pharma Clinical Trial Digitization Market business actualities much better. The Global Powder Coatings Market advertise is probably going to develop at a noteworthy CAGR. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are AkzoNobel N.V., PPG INDUSTRIES, INC, AXALTA COATING SYSTE,MS, LLC, BASF SE, Arkema Group, Asian Paints, Berger Paints India Limited, Cloverdale Paint Inc and more.

Global Powder Coating Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

AkzoNobel N.V.,

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC,

AXALTA COATING SYSTE,MS, LLC,

BASF SE,

Arkema Group,

Asian Paints,

Berger Paints India Limited,

Cloverdale Paint Inc,

DIAMOND VOGEL

EvonikIndustries AG

Hentzen Coatings, Inc JOTUN

Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd. RPM International Inc.

SOMAR

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Global Powder Coatings Market By Resin Type (Thermoset, Thermoplastic), By Substrate (Metallic, Non-Metallic), By Coating Method (Electrostatic Spray Coating, Fluidized Bed Coating, Electrostatic Fluidized Bed Process, Flame Spraying), By End-Use Industry (Appliances, Automotive, General Industrial, Architecture, Furniture), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Key Drivers: Global Powder Coatings Market

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market increasing technological advancements, growth of stringent environment regulations and rising applications across end-user industries are driving the market driving the market.

Key Points: Global Powder Coatings Market

Akzo nobel N.V is going to dominate the powder coating market following with Kansai Paint Co.,LTD, Asian Paints, Jotun and Evonik Industries AG among others.

The thermoset segment is dominating the Global powder coating market.

Thermoplastic segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Increasing technological advancements, growth of stringent environment regulations and rising applications across end-user industries are driving the market. On the other hand, difficult to obtain thin film and high startup cost as well as high energy consumption is hampering the growth of market.

Market Segmentation: Global Powder Coatings Market

The Global powder coating market is segmented based on resin type into two notable segments; thermoset and thermoplastic. Thermoset are sub segmented into Epoxy Polyester hybrid, epoxy, polyester, acrylic, polyurethane, and others. Thermoplastic is sub-segmented into polyvinyl chloride, nylon, polyvinyl fluoride (PVF) and polyolefin.

The Global powder coating market is segmented on the bases of substrate. Substrate is sub segmented on the basis of Metallic and Non-metallic.

The Global powder coating market is segmented on the bases of coating method. Coating method is sub segmented on the basis of electrostatic spray coating, fluidized bed coating, electrostatic fluidized bed process and flame spraying.

The Global powder coating market is segmented on the bases of end user. end user is sub segmented on the basis of appliances, automotive, general industrial, architectural, furniture and others.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions North America Europe Global South America and Middle East & Africa



Powder Coatings Market is forecast to grow at healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 with factors such as high investment cost and complexity associated with obtaining thin films are hampering the market growth.

Powder coatings market has shown a significant adoption rate and preferences from the Asia-Pacific region. Growth in automotive & electronics industry and growing demand for consumer goods is expected to enhance market growth in the region.

Powder Coatings Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the powder coatings market in developing regions is witnessing a growth in terms of its adoption rate, due to growing demand from the automotive industry, increasing application in shipbuilding and pipeline industries, rising focus on VOC emissions reduction and technological advancement.

Now the question is which are the regions that powder coatings market players should target? Data Bridge Market Research has forecast market leaders to target Asia-Pacific developing regions to help them in attaining better volume of revenue generation.

Powder coatings market is becoming more competitive every year with thermoset currently being the largest market resin type for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Data Bridge Market Research’s new report highlights the major growth factors and opportunities in the powder coatings market.

Powder Coatings Market Developments

AZZ Inc announced the acquisition of Preferred Industries, Ltd in September 2019 which will help the company to enhance their powder coating portfolio. This acquisition will help the company to enhance their reach and would offer better services to their customers worldwide.

Scope of the Powder Coatings Market

Powder coatings market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

All country based analysis of the power coatings market is further analysed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of resin type, the market is segmented into thermoset and thermoplastic. Substrate segment is divided into metallic and non- metallic. Coating method segment of the market is divided into electrostatic spray coating, fluidized bed coating, electrostatic fluidized bed process and flame spraying. End- user segment is divided into appliances, automotive, general industrial, architecture and furniture.

Powder coatings are widely used in many products so they can enhance their visual appearance and increase their protective characteristics. These coating are mainly used to coat metals such as automobile parts, aluminum extrusions, bicycle and others. Thermoplastics & thermosets are two of the common types of the powder coating. They have the ability to accelerate the coating’s properties and performance. Some of the most common polymers which are used in powder coatings are polyester, hybrid epoxy, polyurethane, polyester epoxy, straight epoxy and others.

Key Pointers Covered in the Powder Coatings Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Size

Market New Sales Volumes

Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Installed Base

Market By Brands

Market Procedure Volumes

Market Product Price Analysis

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Market Upcoming Applications

Market Innovators Study

Research Methodology: Global Powder Coatings Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecast using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global Vs Regional Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

