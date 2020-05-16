Smart Card Materials Market 2020 Is Growing Globally With Eastman Chemical Company, SK chemicals, PetroChina Company Limited, Solvay, Westlake Chemical Corporation

This Global Smart Card Materials Market analysis provides the insights which bring marketplace clearly into the focus and thus help organizations make better decisions. The data and the information regarding the ABC industry are taken from consistent sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, and journals which is then checked and validated by the market experts. Global Smart Card Materials Market report has been structured with transparent research studies which makes it of supreme quality. By exactly understanding customer requirement, one or more methods are used to construct this finest market research report. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020 – 2027 for the market.

Market Analysis: Global Smart Card Materials Market

Global Smart Card Materials Market is estimated to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 996.77 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1338.14 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in the demand of smart cards.

Key Market Competitors: Global Smart Card Materials Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in smart card materials market are Eastman Chemical Company, SK chemicals, PetroChina Company Limited, Solvay, Westlake Chemical Corporation, SABIC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., TEIJIN LIMITED, LG Chem, Formosa Plastics Corporation, BASF SE, 3M, and DuPont.

Global Smart Card Materials Market, By Material (PVC, PC, ABS, PETG, Others), Type (Contact Cards, Contactless Cards, Multi-Component Cards), Application (BFSI, Government, Telecommunication, Retail, Healthcare, Hospitality, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis: Global Smart Card Materials Market

Global smart card materials market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart card materials market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Smart Card Materials Market

Smart card materials are the chemical components that are used for the production of smart cards. These materials are used to manufacture whole of the card body. These materials enable the manufacturers of the cards to print and enhance the strength of their cards. These materials also help in improving the life of these smart cards.

Market Drivers:

Growth in adoption of cashless transactions and promotion of usage of smart cards for transactional purposes is expected to be one of the major drivers for the market growth

Significant demand and growth in application of smart cards from various end-users is expected to be one of the major drivers for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Fluctuations in prices of raw materials that is used for the production of materials used in smart cards is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Smart Card Materials Market

By Material Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polycarbonate (PC) Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Others Paper Holographic Foil Teslin Polylactic Acid (PLA)

By Type Contact Cards Contactless Cards Multi-Component Cards

By Application Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) Government Telecommunication Retail Healthcare Hospitality Others



Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2017, CARDIS organized the 16 th Smart Card and Advanced Application Conference in Lugano, Switzerland from 13-15 th November, 2017.

Smart Card and Advanced Application Conference in Lugano, Switzerland from 13-15 November, 2017. In August 2016, Westlake Chemical Corporation announced that they had completed the acquisition of Axiall Corporation, with the acquisition providing Westlake the capabilities of being the second largest producer of PVC in North America region.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

