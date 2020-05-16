The EE&G Group dates back to 1986 and has been in business for over 33 years. EE&G has built its reputation in the Environmental Industry by providing quality and diversified expertise to its clients with an array of Contracting Services including. Environmental Contracting & Construction, Disaster, Restoration, Air Conditioning & Mechanical Contracting Services

EE&G is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida, with convenient locations strategically selected in the States of Florida and Georgia. Today, thanks to their unsurpassed customer service and its multidisciplinary team of professionals, the EE&G brand has reached national recognition as experts in the Environmental Remediation, Restoration, and Construction Industry.

EE&G is your One-Stop-Shop. Our team is qualified to abate, remediate, renovate, rebuild, clean, remove, recover, or demolish your environmental-related or damaged property/structure issue. Our mission is to provide unsurpassed customer service and maintain our reputation in the industry.

EE&G Contracting Services

Each of our office locations has qualified staff to serve our clients’ needs. EE&G Companies provide solutions to save our clients time and money. All our shareholders are an integral part of our daily operations. This results in an outstanding performance that separates us from our competitors. If you choose us, you can be sure we have invested our time to provide quality services, while taking “personal responsibility” for our work. Such commitment to our clients is reflected in results and overall customer satisfaction.

Contact: (305) 374-8300

Corporate Headquarters

5751 Miami Lakes Suite 200

Miami Lakes, FL 33014

eeandg.com/

eegrestore.com/

eegrestoreatlanta.com/

eegrestoretampa.com/