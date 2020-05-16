GLOBAL HEALTHCARE DISTRIBUTION MARKET STUDIES 2020 WITH TOP 10 COMPANIES PROFILE LIKE MCKESSON CORPORATION, CARDINAL HEALTH, AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORPORATION, OWENS & MINOR, INC

Healthcare distribution is a concept of providing different care services like drugs, diagnostic test and other facilities to the patients. Healthcare system is very useful as it help people to stay healthy. Pharmaceutical product distribution, medical device distribution service, biopharmaceutical distribution service are some of the common types of the healthcare distribution. Today, healthcare industry is using many different technologies and developments to expand healthcare industry and to provide better facilities to the patients.

Global healthcare distribution market is expected to rise to an estimated value by, registering a substantial CAGR of 6.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing cases of infectious diseases and adoption of track and trace solutions is the major factor driving the market growth.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global healthcare distribution market are McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Owens & Minor, Inc., Morris & Dickson Co. L.L.C., Express Scripts Holding Company, FFF Enterprises, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Attain Med., Dakota Drug, Inc., Express Scripts Holding Company, Patterson Companies, Inc., Mutual Drug, Redington, Accord-UK Ltd., Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd., Biotron Healthcare, OrbiMed Advisors LLC, ALLIANCE UNICHEM IP LIMITED and TTK HealthCare among others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global healthcare distribution market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of healthcare distribution market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Healthcare Distribution Market

Global Healthcare Distribution Market By Type (Pharmaceutical Product Distribution Services, Medical Device Distribution Services, Biopharmaceutical Product Distribution Services), End- Users (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Other End User), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers

Rising chronic diseases among population will drive the market growth

Increasing R&D investment in new drug development is another factor driving the growth of this market

Growth of medical devices industry will also contribute as a driver for this market

Increasing importance of generics is boosting growth of the market

Market Restraints

High price of the drug is restraining the growth of this market

Strict government regulations related to the drug development will also hamper the growth of this market.

Segmentation: Global Healthcare Distribution Market

By Type

Pharmaceutical Product Distribution Services Over-The-Counter Drugs/Vitamins Brand-Name/Innovator Drugs Generic Drugs

Medical Device Distribution Services

Biopharmaceutical Product Distribution Services Monoclonal Antibodies Vaccines Recombinant Proteins Blood and Blood Products Other Products



By End- Users

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Others End Users

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Generex Biotechnology Corporation announced the acquisition of Medisource Partners. This acquisition will give Generex access to Medisource business operation, contracts and real estate, accounts receivable and inventory etc. The major target of this acquisition is to increase their revenue and strengthen their position in the market by offering better surgical and biological products. It will also assist the company to expand their MSO business

In June 2018, McKesson Corporation (MCK) announced that they have acquired Medical Specialties Distributor (MSD) which is a part of the changes in healthcare supply and device distribution. This acquisition will help the McKesson to provide improved solutions to the growing pharmaceutical market

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global healthcare distribution market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

