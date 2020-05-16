An up-to-date research has been disclosed by Data Bridge Market Research highlighting the The Global Preclinical Imaging Market accounted to USD 675.0 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. This Report presents a detailed analysis of the industry by Share, size, growth rate, Trends, Demand, key players, regions, product types & applications, the report also evaluates key factors that affected market growth and with the help of previous figures this report elaborates current scenario and forecast of Preclinical Imaging industry.

There Are Many Multinational Companies Are Investing In The Growing Market of Preclinical Imaging. Some of the major players operating in the global Preclinical Imaging market are Agilent Technologies, MILabs B.V., Aspect Imaging, Trifoil Imaging, Siemens HealthcarePrivate Limited, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Bruker, MR Solutions, Capintec, Berthold Technologies, INDEC BioSystems, Hitachi Medical, LI-COR Biosciences, Mediso Medical Imaging Systems, Angstrom Advanced Inc., Kubtec X-Ray, Miltenyi Biotec GMBH, Naviscan, PerkinElmer, and Thermo Fisher Scientificamong others

Explore Key Industry Insights in 60 Tables and 220 Figures from the 350 Pages of Report, “Global Preclinical Imaging Market – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026”.

About This Preclinical Imaging Market-Preclinical imaging (In-VIVO) is basically used in live animal research for drug development. Preclinical imaging is also used to observe the treatment reaction for early signs of effectiveness. The technological development of in vivo imaging offers an opportunity for reviewing disease at the molecular level in a quantitative way. In vivo imaging acts as a bridge between in vitro exploratory and in vivo clinical research which allows the direct and fast transfer of preclinical studies on animal models to clinical investigation in man.

Market Segmentation: Global Preclinical Imaging Market

By modalitythe global preclinical imaging market is segmentedinto Optical Imaging Systems, Nuclear Imaging Systems, Micro-Ultrasound,Photoacoustic Imaging Systems,Micro-MRI,Micro-CT,Magnetic Particle Imaging (MPI) Systems,and Photoacoustic Imaging Systems.

Optical Imaging Systems is again bifurcated into Bioluminescence/Fluorescence Imaging Systems, Standalone Fluorescence Imaging Systems, and (Optical + X-Ray)/ (Optical + Ct) Systems.

Nuclear Imaging Systems is again bifurcated intoMicro-PET Systems, Micro-Spect Systems andTrimodality (Spect/PET/CT) Systems.Micro-PET Systems is again divided into Standalone PET Systems, PET/CT Systems, and PET/MRI Systems. Micro-Spect Systems are again divided intoStandalone Spect Systems, Spect/CT Systems, and Spect/MRI Systems.

By product the global preclinical imaging market is segmented into Computed Tomography (CT) imaging, medical devices, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)imaging,Positron Emission Tomography/ Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (PET/SPECT)imaging, multi-modal imaging, optical imaging, and ultrasound imaging.

On the basis ofthe application global preclinical imaging market is segmented intoresearch & development, and drug discovery.

On the basis of end-user the global preclinical imaging market is segmented into pharmaceutical companies, research institutes, and biotech companies.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration.

Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2019-2026. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Global Preclinical Imaging Market Detailed Segmentation:-

By Device

Threshold Suspended Device System

Control to Range System (CTR)

Control to Target System (CTT)

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care

Ambulatory Center

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL, INC. entered into a collaborative agreement with Eli Lilly and Company, to launch 2 of the most innovative and advanced Preclinical Imaging, named “Bigfoot Loop” and “Bigfoot Inject”. These two devices would be Bluetooth enabled pumps and pens, respectively, which would automatically deliver insulin to its users through a mobile phone app. With this launch, Bigfoot would integrate medical devices and AI to a whole new level, which in turn would boost the growth of this market.

In March 2019, Medtronic developed and launched the MiniMed 670G system, a new insulin pump for those who are suffering with type 1 diabetes. This is an automated system that automatically understands and studies the user’s body, and continually controls the delivery of insulin to naturally adjust the glucose levels and avoid the occurrence of hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. This device is the first of its kind, with a SmartGuard Technology and a glucose monitoring sensory device which automatically controls the right level of glucose according to each patient’s condition. With such developments, Medtronic is aiming to simplify the treatment for the diabetic patients ensuring healthy and quality life.

Global Preclinical Imaging Market Report includes Major TOC points:

1 Introduction

Objectives Of The Study

Market Definition

Overview Of Global Preclinical Imaging Market

Limitations

Markets Covered

2Market Segmentation

1 Markets Covered

2 Geographical Scope

3 Years Considered For The Study

4 Currency And Pricing

5 Dbmr Tripod Data Validation Model

6 Multivariate Modelling

7 Products Lifeline Curve

8 Primary Interviews With Key Opinion Leaders

9 DBMR Market Position Grid

1 Vendor Share Analysis

11 Secondary Sources

12 Assumptions

3 Market Overview

1 Drivers

…..

3.3 Opportunities

3.1 Rising Government Initiatives

3.2 Strategic Initiative By Market Players

3.3 Rise In Awareness Among The Population

3.4 Growing Healthcare Infrastructure

….

4 Executive Summaries

5 Premium Insights

6 Regulatory Procedure

7 Global Preclinical Imaging Market, By Type

8 Global Preclinical Imaging Market, by disease type

9 Global Preclinical Imaging Market, By Deployment

10 Global Preclinical Imaging Market, By End User

11 Global Preclinical Imaging Market, By Distribution Channel

12 Global Preclinical Imaging Market, By Geography

13 Global Preclinical Imaging Market, Company Landscape

1 Company Share Analysis: Global

2 Company Share Analysis: North America

3 company share analysis: Europe

4 company share analysis: Asia-Pacific

14 Company Profile

1.1 Company Snapshot

1.2 Revenue Analysis

1.3 Company Share Analysis

1.4 Product Portfolio

1.5 Recent Development

Continued…!!!

