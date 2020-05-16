Artificial Pancreas Systems Market 2020: Emerging Technologies, Industry Size, Share, Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis, Development Status, Opportunity Assessment 2027

Global Artificial Pancreas Systems Market Report 2020 is latest research study released by Data Bridge Market Research evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Artificial Pancreas Systems Market. The global market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global artificial pancreas systems market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 175.98 million by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period.

There Are Many Multinational Companies Are Investing In The Growing Market of Artificial Pancreas Systems. Some of the major players operating in the global Artificial Pancreas Systems market are Medtronic, Insulet Corporation, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Diabeloop SA, Admetsys, Defymed, SEMMA THERAPEUTICS, Pancreum, Inc., Beta Bionics, Dexcom, Inc., BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL, INC., amongst others.

Explore Key Industry Insights in 60 Tables and 220 Figures from the 350 Pages of Report, “Global Artificial Pancreas Systems Market – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026”.

About This Artificial Pancreas Systems Market -Artificial pancreas system is a technology that consists of sensors, biomaterials, innovative delivery systems which manages the sugar level in blood, reduces type 1 diabetes related risks. The system continuously monitors the glucose level in blood and provides substitute endocrine functionality of pancreas. They perform the same function as a normal original pancreas, thereby ensuring the long and healthy life of patients.

Market Drivers

Rising focus on R&D activities by industry players has increased the demand for these devices in the market

Rising incidence of patients with diabetes

Increasing demand for advanced and automatic systems to stabilize level of glycaemia

Increasing healthcare expenditure also drives the growth of this market

Increasing pace of innovations and advancements due to support from various regulatory healthcare bodies

Market Restraints

High initial costs for installing the equipments

Lack of knowledge and skilled professionals regarding the maintenance and operations of these devices is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Concerns regarding certain side effects and ineffectiveness for the population suffering from athletic diabetes

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration.

Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2019-2026. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Global Artificial Pancreas Systems Market Detailed Segmentation:-

By Device

Threshold Suspended Device System

Control to Range System (CTR)

Control to Target System (CTT)

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care

Ambulatory Center

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL, INC. entered into a collaborative agreement with Eli Lilly and Company, to launch 2 of the most innovative and advanced artificial pancreas systems, named “Bigfoot Loop” and “Bigfoot Inject”. These two devices would be Bluetooth enabled pumps and pens, respectively, which would automatically deliver insulin to its users through a mobile phone app. With this launch, Bigfoot would integrate medical devices and AI to a whole new level, which in turn would boost the growth of this market.

In March 2019, Medtronic developed and launched the MiniMed 670G system, a new insulin pump for those who are suffering with type 1 diabetes. This is an automated system that automatically understands and studies the user’s body, and continually controls the delivery of insulin to naturally adjust the glucose levels and avoid the occurrence of hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. This device is the first of its kind, with a SmartGuard Technology and a glucose monitoring sensory device which automatically controls the right level of glucose according to each patient’s condition. With such developments, Medtronic is aiming to simplify the treatment for the diabetic patients ensuring healthy and quality life.

Global Artificial Pancreas Systems Market Report includes Major TOC points:

1 Introduction

Objectives Of The Study

Market Definition

Overview Of Global Artificial Pancreas Systems Market

Limitations

Markets Covered

2Market Segmentation

1 Markets Covered

2 Geographical Scope

3 Years Considered For The Study

4 Currency And Pricing

5 Dbmr Tripod Data Validation Model

6 Multivariate Modelling

7 Products Lifeline Curve

8 Primary Interviews With Key Opinion Leaders

9 DBMR Market Position Grid

1 Vendor Share Analysis

11 Secondary Sources

12 Assumptions

3 Market Overview

1 Drivers

3.3 Opportunities

3.1 Rising Government Initiatives

3.2 Strategic Initiative By Market Players

3.3 Rise In Awareness Among The Population

3.4 Growing Healthcare Infrastructure

4 Executive Summaries

5 Premium Insights

6 Regulatory Procedure

7 Global Artificial Pancreas Systems Market, By Type

8 Global Artificial Pancreas Systems Market, by disease type

9 Global Artificial Pancreas Systems Market, By Deployment

10 Global Artificial Pancreas Systems Market, By End User

11 Global Artificial Pancreas Systems Market, By Distribution Channel

12 Global Artificial Pancreas Systems Market, By Geography

13 Global Artificial Pancreas Systems Market, Company Landscape

1 Company Share Analysis: Global

2 Company Share Analysis: North America

3 company share analysis: Europe

4 company share analysis: Asia-Pacific

14 Company Profile

1.1 Company Snapshot

1.2 Revenue Analysis

1.3 Company Share Analysis

1.4 Product Portfolio

1.5 Recent Development

Reasons to buy:

Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the Artificial Pancreas Systems Market

Identification of key factors driving investment opportunities in the Artificial Pancreas Systems Market Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential

Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

Identify key partners and business development avenues

Respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects

Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

Customization of the Report

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level.

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

