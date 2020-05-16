Demand for Multirotor Drones Market Driven by Shifting Consumer Perceptions and Growing Awareness

Multirotor drones are primarily unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) which make use of multiple rotors for achieving flight and tactical maneuvering. Traditional drones with single or double rotors make use of variable pitch rotors to achieve flight stability and control. Due to the requirement of movable or adjustable rotors, traditional drones are complex in design and costly to manufacture. Multirotor drones make use of numerous fixed rotors and achieve flight control through variable relative speeds of different rotors. Thereby, multirotor drones offer simplicity in design and ease of use in various short physical range applications. Owing its compact size and ease of control, multirotor drones have witnessed immense popularity in commercial, government and personal applications. In addition to its ease of accessibility to remote places, these drones can serve various other functions by carrying various payloads. With an integrated camera, these drones can be used for image capturing and video recording at inaccessible, remote or hazardous places. Thereby, multirotor drones have found numerous applications including surveillance, traffic monitoring, and physical location monitoring. Furthermore, with the use of various sensors, multirotor drones have witnessed immense applications in the field of chemicals, nuclear and radioactive materials. Thereby, multirotor drones are widely adopted in various end-use industries including government and defense, chemicals, environmental research, infrastructure and construction, and media and entertainment.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/4985

One of the major factors driving the growth of multirotor drones market is the increasing need for quick access to mission critical locations. Multirotor drones have offered a viable solution in applications where it is imperative to access and monitor a site or a situation. With the ease of use and simplicity in design, multirotor drones have gained immense popularity in such applications. Another factor driving the growth of this market is low product and maintenance costs. Due to the affordability factor, multirotor drones have witnessed tremendous acceptance across the world. Low initial investments and ease of deployment have made multirotor drones an integral part of various aerial shooting, surveillance, and monitoring systems. Despite its immense benefits, the growth of the multirotor drones market faces a few restraints due to stringent airspace regulation and other privacy issues. Furthermore, limited law enforcement budgets and lack of skilled personnel are further hindering the growth of this market.

Increasing opportunities in automatic tracking systems have made the multirotor drones market lucrative in recent years. Existing players in this market seek to incorporate various payloads including sensors, cameras and communication technologies in their multirotor drones to achieve increased adoption and enhanced scope of applications. Multirotor drone providers seek to address various innovative applications such as sports coverage, agriculture, environmental inspection, wildlife monitoring, infrastructure management and other personal amusement applications. Thereby, multirotor drones are set to witness increased demand from various commercial and military applications.

Request PMR insights on measuring the impact of COVID-19 coronavirus across industries

Some of the key players in the multirotor drones market include AeroVironment, Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., Microdrones GmbH, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., 3D Robotics, Inc., Aibotix GmbH (a subsidiary of Hexagon AB), Draganfly Innovations, Inc., CYBERHAWK Innovations Ltd., and Aeryon Labs, Inc.

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/4985

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

North America U.S Canada

Europe France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK Eastern Europe CIS

APAC China India Japan Australia Others

Latin America Argentina Brazil Others



Key features of this report

Drivers, restraints, and challenges shaping the Multirotor Drones market dynamics

Latest innovations and key events in the industry

Analysis of business strategies of the top players

Multirotor Drones market estimates and forecasts(2015 -2021)