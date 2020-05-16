The market size of global Smart Parking Market systems accounted at USD 4.1 billion in 2019 and is estimated to record a CAGR of 18.5% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

Abstract Market Research have announced a new addition of a thorough research study to its extensive repository titled Smart Parking Market. The data has been examined on basis of effective methodologies such as primary and secondary research techniques. The report exclusively provides the scale of global Smart Parking Market for the forecast period 2020-2027. Furthermore the market study bases its findings on trends, tools, technological platforms, and methodologies in order to gain penetrative insights into the businesses.

Request a [email protected] https://www.abstractmarketresearch.com/report/smart-parking-market#request-sample

Rise in parking concern across the world, surge in demand for Internet of Things (IoT)-based technology, and increase in number of vehicles are the major drivers for the global smart parking market. However, high implementation cost & configuration complexity hampers the market growth. On the contrary, increase in investments on building driverless vehicles and government initiatives for smart cities across the globe are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Widespread global regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and India form an important part of the report. These are studied on the basis of productivity in order to understand the demanding structure of products or services. In addition, significant key players have been enlisted to present an accurate and detailed description of various successful industries. The global Smart Parking Market is expected to reach at 18.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Ask for [email protected] https://www.abstractmarketresearch.com/report/smart-parking-market#request-discount

The global Smart Parking Market has been examined with regards to several attributes such as type, size, applications, and end-users. The study also includes investigations on the basis of current trends, historical records, and future prospects. The statistical data further also helps readers to make informed business decisions for industry progression. For an effective and stronger business outlook, some significant case studies have also been mentioned in the report.

The key players operating in the Smart Parking Market are Cisco Systems, Inc.; Altiux Innovations; Robert Bosch GmbH; Siemens AG; SKIDATA AG.; Amano McGann, Inc.; Parkmobile LLC; and ParkMe, Inc. These companies are providing several solutions and hardware equipment that can be utilized in smart parking systems. The players are enlarging their collaboration with parking lot management firms in response to the growingly varied requirements of lot management. Additionally, the players are focusing on offering varied services to small and medium-sized firms.

Request for [email protected] https://www.abstractmarketresearch.com/report/smart-parking-market#customization

Segmentation in Smart Parking Market:

Hardware Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2027)

• Pucks (wireless sensors)

• Cameras & LPRs

• Smart Meters

• Signage

• Parking Gates

Smart Parking Market Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2027)

• Parking Guidance System

• Analytics Solutions

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2027)

• Consulting Services

• Engineering Services

• Mobile App Parking Services

Smart Parking Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2027)

• On-Street

• Off-Street

o Garage Parking

o Lot Parking

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2027)

• Commercial

• Government

• Transport Transit

Smart Parking Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2027)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Browse more [email protected] https://www.abstractmarketresearch.com/report/smart-parking-market

About US:

Abstract Market Research is a research firm providing research reports on various industries with a powerful amalgamation of authenticity, extensive research, and infallibility. We provide syndicated market research reports, customization services, and consulting services to help businesses across the world in their endeavor to achieve their goals and to simplify and overcome complex challenges. Our consulting services are solely there to bring to your table a thorough knowledge and comprehensive understanding of various industries that is pivotal to gaining relative advantage and overcome challenges.

Contact US:

Abstract Market Research

Aditya Singh (Manager, International Business)

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US:- +1-209-813-4101, IND:- +91-7020609454

Address: Pune, India

Web: www.abstractmarketresearch.com