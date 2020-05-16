Know What Factors Behind  Resuscitation Devices Market To Boom At Global level with key market players ZOLL Medical Corporation, Medical Equipment & Gases Australia Pty Ltd, Life Medical Supplier, St John Ambulance

The global resuscitation devices market is projected to reach USD 10.1 billion by 2027 from USD 6.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.9%.

Resuscitation devices are used in almost any emergency situations, aiming to initiate spontaneous breathing. Resuscitation devices comprises various devices such as ventilators, resuscitation masks, resuscitation suction and mechanical pumps, resuscitation trolley, resuscitation pediatric spacer and others. Resuscitation devices are commonly disposable type, latex-free and for single patient use. However, when non disposable devices are used, companies have to file decontamination record between uses in different patients. In addition, personal protective equipment such as apron, eye protection and gloves should be used with resuscitation devices.

Abstract Market Research has published a new research study titled Resuscitation Devices Market. The intricate market data has been presented with elucidating exploratory techniques such as primary and secondary research. The current research study of the global Resuscitation Devices Market is a valuable source of insightful data, which can further prove to be beneficial to make informative decisions in businesses. The report is inclusive of major key pillars in order to get a clear view of the business framework.

Key leading players in resuscitation devices market are ZOLL Medical Corporation, Medical Equipment & Gases Australia Pty Ltd, Life Medical Supplier, St John Ambulance, Med Channel, Opto Circuits India Limited (OCI), General Electric Company, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION and others.

Furthermore, the report study provides valuable Resuscitation Devices Market insights into the industrial expanse of global regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and India which have been further evaluated on the basis of various attributes such as types, size, applications, and end-users. The report also sheds light on significant market players included to provide an in-depth analysis of various successful business strategies.

Key Segments of the Global Resuscitation Devices Market

Product Overview, 2020-2027 (USD Million)

• Airway Management Devices

o Endotracheal Tubes

o Ventilators

o Laryngeal Masks

o Resuscitators

o Others

• External Defibrillators

o Semi-automated External Defibrillators

o Automated External Defibrillators

o Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators

• Others

Patient Group Overview, 2020-2027 (USD Million)

• Adults

• Pediatric

End-user Overview, 2020-2027 (USD Million)

• Hospitals & cardiac centers

• Pre-hospital care settings

• Others

Regional Overview, 2020-2027 (USD Million)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o United Kingdom

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

