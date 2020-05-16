Non-Woven Fabrics Market Research: The Overall Growth In The Market Is Mainly Driven By Increased Research In this Field with major key players DuPont (US), Kimberly-Clarke (US), Berry Global Group (US), Ahlstrom-Munksjö (Sweden), Freudenberg (Germany)

Abstract Market Research has announced a statistical data to its extensive repository titled Non-Woven Fabrics Market. The study comprises of different segments and sub-segments such as type, size, applications, and end-users. One of the many distinctive features of the report is it provides an analytical study of the global Non-Woven Fabrics Market based on various growth influencing factors such as Macro & Micro Economic factors. Primary and secondary research techniques have also been used by analysts of the report to study the market.

Nonwoven fabric used in road construction in the form of geotextiles to increase the durability of roads. Low maintenance costs associated with nonwovens is expected to fuel its demand in construction applications. Positive outlook on global automobile and transportation industry is further expected to propel growth for non-woven fabrics market over the next six years.

Moreover, the report also offers the entire demand-supply chain of a Non-Woven Fabrics Market to comprehend the demanding structure of the Non-Woven Fabrics sector. In this effective and informative report, top-notch industries have been enlisted in order to provide a detailed analysis of successful strategies implemented by various companies.

The global market for non-woven fabrics market is dominated by players such as DuPont (US), Kimberly-Clarke (US), Berry Global Group (US), Ahlstrom-Munksjö (Sweden), Freudenberg (Germany), Glatfelter (US), Suominen Corporation (Finland), Johns Manville (US), Fitesa (Brazil), and TWE Group (Germany).

Drylaid technology is predicted to form a lot of chance for the key players within the close to future. With the assistance of drylaid technology nonwoven material is created in continues method. Hence, this technology ends up in low price and quicker belt speed. Moreover, the technology are being employed on an outsized scale for manufacturing each disposable and sturdy merchandise.

Scope of the Report

The research report segments the non-woven fabrics market into the following submarkets:

By Technology:

• Dry-laid

• Spunmelt

• Wet-laid

• Others (electrostatic spinning and flash-spun)

Non-Woven Fabrics Market By Material:

• Polypropelene (PP)

• Polyethelene Terephthalate (PET)

• Polythelene(PE)

• Rayon

• Wood pulp

• Bi-component(Bico)

• Others (binder resins, additives, and other polymers & fibers)

By Function:

• Disposable

• Non disposable

By Application:

• Hygiene

• Construction

• Wipes

• Upholstery

• Filtration

• Automotive

• Others (medical, geotextiles, agriculture & landscape, industrial/military, office & stationery, leisure, and shoes & leather)

Non-Woven Fabrics Market By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

