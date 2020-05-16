What are the factors driving the growth of Global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market? With major key players Tesla (US), BYD Auto (China), Siemens (Germany), Bosch (Germany), and ABB (Switzerland)

The global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market was valued at USD 12.05 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 34.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Abstract Market Research have added comprehensive global data of electric vehicle charging infrastructure market to its extensive repository. The report adheres to widespread research methodologies such as primary and secondary research to deliver accurate market data information.

A latest statistical data titled Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market has been published by Abstract Market Research to its expansive repository. The report covers penetrative insights into distinctive market features such as recent trends which are comprehensively discussed in order to provide an in-depth analysis of the progress of the industries. Effective exploratory techniques such as qualitative and quantitative analysis are used in order to explore accurate data.

Key market Participants Tesla (US), BYD Auto (China), Siemens (Germany), Bosch (Germany), and ABB (Switzerland)

Porter’s five and SWOT analysis form distinctive features of the report and are used to scrutinize the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market. Moreover, the report offers some significant approaches, which helps to tackle the risks and challenges of the market sector. The study also addresses crucial questions necessary to overcome various challenges.

Additionally, the report focuses on major key pillars, responsible for driving or restraining the progress of the companies through internal and external factors. Furthermore, the study draws attention to competing as well as upcoming manufacturers or service providers. It records the historical as well as current strategies, which help to predict the futuristic scope, thus boosting the performance of the companies.

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Key Segments are:

• Charger Type Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2027)

• Slow Charger

• Fast Charger

• Connector Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2027)

• CHAdeMO

• CCS

• Others

• Application Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2027)

• Commercial

• Residential

• Regional Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2027)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Netherlands

o U.K.

o France

o Norway

o Germany

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

