Abstract Market Research has added comprehensive analytical data to its massive repository titled Metal Recycling Market. The report highlights significant market players operating in global regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and India. Different graphical presentation techniques such as charts, graphs, table, and pictures have been used while curating the report.

The Global Metal Recycling Market is anticipated to rise from $402,633 million in 2019 to $512,472 million by 2027, registering at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Additionally, the report also provides a detailed description of several attributes such as manufacturing base, raw material, technical advancements, demanding trends, marketing channels, and business models. With the help of facts and figures of import and exports, local consumption, buyers, sellers and distributors better market insights into the businesses are provided, which is one of the many distinctive features of the report.

Furthermore, it also sheds light on key business priorities in order to assist the companies. The global Metal Recycling Market report is summarized by applying different case studies from leading industries, policymakers, business owners, and industry experts. Growth predictions for numerous segments also form a distinctive part of the report.

ArcelorMittal, Nucor Corporation, Commercial Metals Company, SIMS Metal Management Limited, Aurubis AG, European Metal Recycling Limited, Tata Steel, Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd., Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. and OmniSource Corporation are few of the top players functioning in the metal recycling market.

Metal Recycling Market Segmentation

By Metal Type

• Ferrous Metal

• Non-ferrous Metal

Metal Recycling Market By End User Industry

• Building & Construction

• Packaging

• Automotive

• Industrial Machinery

• Electronics & Electrical Equipment

• Shipbuilding

• Others

Metal Recycling Market By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o Russia

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

