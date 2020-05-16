Future Outlook of Anti-Money Laundering Software (AML) Market – Explore the 2020 to 2027 trends, analysis, forecasts, and Overview and market development

Global anti-money laundering (AML) software market size is estimated to grow to $4,117.0 million from $1079.0 million in 2020, with a CAGR of 19.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Anti-money laundering (AML) software refers to a solution, which enables banks and other financial institutions to monitor customer behavior for suspected criminal financial activities through automated processes. Different types of AML solutions such as transaction monitoring, currency transaction reporting, customer identity management, and compliance management have been considered under anti-money laundering software market. Increase in the volume of global transactions has fueled the deployment of AML solutions in banks and other financial institutions.

The report titled Anti-Money Laundering Software (AML) Market has been recently added by Abstract Market Research which provides readers with a stronger and effective business outlook. The data also presents penetrative insights into several industry attributes such as trends, policies, and clients operating in widespread industrial regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have also been used by analysts to provide an accurate overview of global business owners and industry trends.

Technical expansions of the Anti-Money Laundering Software (AML) Market has also been scrutinized by focusing on distinctive technical platforms, tools, and methodologies of the market. Among other salient features of the report, the study also incorporates client’s demands as well as insinuates future progress of the market across global regions.

For boosting their existence in Anti-Money Laundering Software Market, key players have accepted several growth strategies like mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, business expansions, and product developments. FICO (US), NICE (Israel), BAE Systems (UK), SAS Institute (US), Experian (Ireland), LexisNexis (US), FIS Global (US), CaseWare (Canada), WorkFusion (US), Fiserv (US), ACI Worldwide (US), TransUnion (US), Oracle (US), Finacus Solutions (India), and Nelito Systems (India) are among few of the prominent technology vendors of the AML solution market.

The analysts have distributed the global Anti-Money Laundering Software (AML) Market into several regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and India for a detailed market study. The financial aspects of the business are also meticulously studied referring to several attributes such as price, profit margins and sales by regions during the forecast period 2020-2027.

The report also includes information on significant market players in order to deliver penetrative insights into the businesses with regards to successful strategies of top-notch companies. Moreover, the report offers comprehensive information of several traders by presenting accurate facts and figures of market shares.

Anti-Money Laundering Software (AML) Market Key Market Segments:

By Component

• Software

• Service

Anti-Money Laundering Software (AML) Market By Product

• Transaction Monitoring

• Currency Transaction Reporting

• Customer Identity Management

• Compliance Management

By Deployment Type

• Cloud

• On-premise

Anti-Money Laundering Software (AML) Market by Region

• North America

o U.S

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

