Business Impacts of COVID-19 on Enterprise Collaboration Market | Strategies of Major Industry Competitors

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Enterprise Collaboration Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, enterprise collaboration market is currently facing a surge in technology and is expected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period (2020–2030). This is majorly due to the increasing demand for improved execution of external and internal communications within a company. Enterprise collaboration solutions are platforms or tools that allow organizations to share resources and information more efficiently. This may vary from simple communication tool (e.g., emails) to more intricate management systems

Growing usage of mobile devices to operate numerous social networking platforms boosts the enterprise collaboration market growth. It is observed that comparatively quite few people access social networking sites via computers, while most of the people use smartphones to access these websites.

Also, enterprise collaboration offers numerous benefits to businesses, such as enhanced productivity, cost reduction, better cooperation between employees, improved data sharing, real-time access to business information, remote work culture, and better employee and customer engagement. Owing to such benefits, the enterprise collaboration market will experience significant growth in coming years.

Data privacy concern is one of the major challenges for the growth of the enterprise collaboration market. While many enterprises focus on preventing malicious data hacking and theft, data breaches are most commonly caused due to lack of data security or accidental mishandling.

