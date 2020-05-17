Endpoint Detection and Response Market 2020 | Covid19 Impact Analysis | Business Outlook, Growth, Revenue, Trends and Forecasts 2024

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Incident and Emergency Management Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, Growing adoption of the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policy among organizations and increasing number of security breaches are the key factors driving the growth of the market across the world. An endpoint detection and response solution continuously monitors and collects activity data from endpoints, analyzes this data to identify threat patterns, and automatically responds to identified threats to remove or contain them and notify the security personnel.

Increasing adoption of the BYOD policy is one of the key factors driving the growth of the endpoint detection and response market, globally. Enterprises are looking for ways to increase the efficiency and productivity of their employees. As the demand for mobility in the workplace is increasing from employees, enterprises have started implementing the BYOD policy. It enables employees to carry their own devices, such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets, to the workplace and use them with enterprise mobility applications to easily access corporate data.

The adoption of the BYOD policy helps organizations to increase productivity and reduce their IT expenditure and related infrastructure setup time. As per a study conducted by Cisco Systems Inc., BYOD policy implementation can help a company save $350 per employee in a year. Thus, companies are increasingly adopting the policy. However, with the growing popularity of BYOD, data security has become a major concern for organizations, which is why they are increasingly adopting endpoint security solutions to track activities from endpoints and minimize the chances of data leakage.

