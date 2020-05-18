Digital signage media player market has been projected to garner substantial remuneration in the upcoming seven years of time span. The vast expanse of application spectrum complemented with the rapid pace of urbanization across the globe has resulted in a marked increase in public and private sectors’ expenditure on effective digital advertisement and marketing activities which has, in turn, vigorously impelled the digital signage media player industry size expansion in the past few years. In addition to this, the recent uptick in demand for efficient and seamless corporate communications to accentuate the return on investment is bound to contribute significantly toward the swift growth of digital signage media player market over the estimated timeframe. As per a research report put forth by Global Market Insights, Inc., digital signage media player market recorded a remuneration collection of over USD 950 million and a global shipment volume in excess of 2.5 million units in the year 2016.

Speaking in the similar context, the growing popularity and massive deployment of interactive digital signage players, multi-screen video walls, and multi-zone screen layouts in retail, BFSI, education, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and corporate sectors have embellished the growth prospects of digital signage media player industry like never before. A testament to the aforementioned statements is the recent announcement made by one of the leading digital signage media player market behemoth BrightSign, LLC. Apparently, the California based firm proudly declared in the second half of 2017 that it surpassed one million shipments of its media players, in terms of sales volume. Needless to mention, such encouraging sales statistics are bound to boost the morale of all the stakeholders associated with the digital signage media player industry.

Concurrently, it would be rather prudent to mention that the prominent vendors operating in the digital signage media market have been deploying a significant amount of resources to come up with enhanced products, streamline business operations, and sustain their growth over the next seven years. The launch of a new media player by Scala Inc, affirms the efficacy of the aforementioned declarations. The US-based subsidiary of digital signage media player industry giant Stratacache has recently released an upgraded media player which offers end to end solutions for the creation, installment, and management of digital signage for a host of networks. The latest player has reportedly been modeled in a way to effectively utilize the optimal integration of hardware and software to upscale its overall performance.

Elaborating further, the regional growth landscape of the global digital signage media player market is likely to be heavily influenced and predominantly driven by the United States. The rising dominance of the North American nation in this business space can be undoubtedly attributed to a number of factors including the presence of major industry players, rising number of new participants, growing requirement for software solutions, and the ability of these solutions to customize the communication strategies.

The competitive hierarchy of digital signage media player market, of late, has been witnessing an encouraging trend of innovative and exceptional product launches. Moreover, it is noteworthy to mention that the latest products are equipped with progressive technology and are being developed specifically for particular end-use domains. To add to this, the upcoming entrants in digital signage media industry are increasingly vying with the dominant firms to build a robust presence in this highly fragmented business space. To cite an instance, Exceptional 3D has recently unveiled three new digital signage displays which are said to be portrait-oriented, large format vertical media displays specifically designed for applications in retail locations, shopping malls, stadiums, restaurants, and transportation hubs among others. Apparently, the launch of latest products would strengthen the Florida headquartered company’s foothold in the US digital signage media player market and boost its existing product lineup in the ensuing years, claim industry experts.

All in all, owing to rapid technological progressions and the growing affinity toward replacing the static signages with digital ones, the overall digital signage media player industry has acquired a preeminent position in increasing the customer engagement, employee communication, and brand visibility of foremost companies worldwide. According to reliable estimates, the global digital signage media player market is slated to exceed a total valuation of USD 1.4 billion by 2024.

Table of Content:

Chapter 4. Digital Signage Media Player Market, By Component

4.1. Global digital signage media player market share by component, 2016 & 2024

4.2. Hardware

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3. Software

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

Chapter 5. Digital Signage Media Player Market, By Product

5.1. Global digital signage media player market share by product, 2016 & 2024

5.2. Entry-level

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.2.3. Market estimates and forecast, by application, 2013 – 2024

5.2.3.1. Retail

5.2.3.2. BFSI

5.2.3.3. Entertainment

5.2.3.4. Corporate

5.2.3.5. Healthcare

5.3. Advanced level

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.3.3. Market estimates and forecast, by application, 2013 – 2024

5.3.3.1. Retail

5.3.3.2. BFSI

5.3.3.3. Transportation

5.3.3.4. Education

5.3.3.5. Corporate

5.3.3.6. Entertainment

5.3.3.7. Hospitality

5.3.3.8. Healthcare

5.4. Enterprise

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.4.3. Market estimates and forecast, by application, 2013 – 2024

5.4.3.1. Retail

5.4.3.2. Transportation

5.4.3.3. Entertainment

5.4.3.4. Hospitality

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @