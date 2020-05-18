Updates on Physical Security Market With Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies, Emerging Trends, Demand Analysis, Future Opportunity Outlook 2025

Global Physical Security Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Research, The Global Physical Security Market was valued at USD 85.58 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 184.01 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Physical Security?

Physical security is defined as the protection of personnel, hardware, software, networks and data from physical actions and events that could cause serious loss or damage to an enterprise, agency or institution. It comprises of access control, surveillance, and testing. With the help of access control, physical sites are secured against attacks, accidents, or environmental disasters using locks, fencing, biometric access control systems, access control cards, and fire suppression systems. Physical locations are monitored by installing surveillance cameras and notification systems, including heat sensors, intrusion detection sensors, and smoke detectors. The growing need of physical safety in order to reduce the crime rates have fuelled the growth of physical security market.

Global Physical Security Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Rising incidents of terror attacks, growing need to protect business assets, employees, and customers and increasing usage of (IoT) have been driving the global physical security market. On the other hand, Limited Usage of Advanced Technologies and lacking Synergy among Security Solutions might hinder the overall growth at a global level.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Physical Security Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Physical Security Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Physical Security Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Anixter International Inc., Tyco International PLC., Cisco Systems, Inc., Genetec Inc., ADT Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., Bosch Security Systems, Inc., Stanley Security, and Senstar Corporation. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Physical Security Market Segmentation, by Type

• System

o Access Control

o Video Surveillance

o Security Scanning, Imaging & Metal Detection

o Perimeter Intrusion Detection & Prevention

o Physical Security Information Management

o Fire & Life Safety

• Service

o System Integration

o Maintenance & Support

o Designing & Consulting

Global Physical Security Market Segmentation, by Vertical

• Government, Defence & Public Sector

• Transportation & Logistics

• Telecom & IT

• BFSI

• Hospitality & Residential

• Others

Global Physical Security Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

