The Teleradiology Services Market report by The Insight Partners unfolds the current market landscape rationally on the basis of Product, Applications, and End-User, giving a broad view of the major market developments, key market initiatives, and ongoing market trends during the forecast period.

Teleradiology is an integrated clinical process used for transforming radiological images and other related data from one location to another for interpretation as well as consultation purposes. Teleradiology is being used to simplify geographic and overnight coverage challenges and to strengthen subspeciality expertise. Centralized image distribution hubs help in efficient access to qualified radiologists in hospitals and emergency departments needing better reports for their imaging services. The key end users of teleradiology services include, radiology groups, hospitals, patients as well as referring physicians.

Rise in the incidences of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease and cancer is expected to drive the teleradiology services market in the coming years. Increase in the awareness of teleradiology services in hospitals as well other end users is expected to provide significant growth opportunity during the forecast period.

Key Players:

1.TeleDiagnosys Services Pvt Ltd.

2. Teleradiology Solutions PC

3. Argus Radiology

4. teleconsult europe

5. Africa Telerad Limited

6. MEDNAX Services, Inc.

7. 4ways Limited.

8. USARAD Holdings, Inc.

9. ONRAD, Inc.

10. StatRad, LLC.

Based on service type, the teleradiology services market is segmented as, consulting, auditing, general reporting, and others. Based on modality, the market is segmented as, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), ultrasound, nuclear imaging, X-ray, Computed Tomography (CT), and others. By application, the market is categorized as, gastroenterology, cardiology, oncology, neurology, and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented as, diagnostic imaging centers, ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, clinics, and others.

Teleradiology Services Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years.

Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Key Reasons:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Teleradiology Services market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Teleradiology Services market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

