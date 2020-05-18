Exclusive Research Report on Renal Denervation Market, Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast

The world renal denervation market was $197 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $3,153 million by 2022 with a CAGR of 48.5%. Renal denervation is a minimally invasive catheter-based procedure for the treatment of hypertension in patients. It is generally opted in cases where medicines fail to provide relief to the patient. In this procedure, nerves of the renal artery wall are ablated with the help of radiofrequency pulses or ultrasound. This leads to a reduction of sympathetic afferent and efferent kidney activity, which further leads to a reduction in blood pressure.

Some of the key players of Renal Denervation Market:

Ablative Solutions, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardiosonic Ltd, Kona Medical, Inc., Medtronic plc, Mercator MedSystems, Inc., ReCor Medical, Inc., Renal Dynamics Limited, St. Jude Medical, Inc., and Terumo Medical Corporation.

Product Segmentation:

Symplicity Renal Denervation System

EnligHTN

Vessix Renal Denervation System

Paradise Renal Denervation System

Iberis Renal Sympathetic Denervation System

Others

Technology Segmentation:

Radiofrequency

Ultrasound

Micro-infusion

Major Regions play vital role in Renal Denervation market are:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

