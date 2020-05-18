Rapid Strength Concrete Market 2020 – 2024 | Growth Insight, Competitive Analysis and Regional Statistics

The deployment of rapid strength concrete, incidentally has helped numerous construction companies reduce their capital expenditure. For instance, one the UK based highway management company, Kier Highways, merely a year ago, successfully saved around GBP 35 million from the government allotted budget in a single project with the use of rapid strength concrete. Using the material for highway repair enabled Kier to prevent lane closure, since the concrete possessed the ability to dry faster, enabling the construction crew to complete the work much more quickly than it would have taken otherwise.

The Rapid Strength Concrete Market is set to grow from its current market value of more than USD 270 billion to over USD 450 billion, as reported in the latest study.

The Rapid Strength Concrete Market is projected to register a CAGR of 7% during the period 2017 -2024. The Rapid Strength Concrete Market report coverage is inclusive of various parameters such as the market size, regional growth opportunities, major vendors in the market, drivers and constraints, segmental analysis, as well as the competitive landscape.

At present, sustainability is becoming more and more important in the designing and construction of transportation infrastructure. Notable players in rapid strength concrete industry have been continuously working on R&D programs to minimize the impact of concrete on the environment with the development of next-generation sustainable cement. Additionally, with the soaring annual prices of construction material, cement manufacturers have also been adopting several business strategies to strengthen their business position by manufacturing affordable construction materials.

In order to consolidate its position in the expanding rapid strength concrete industry, the Indian cement manufacturing company launched a new product that possesses the capability to gain more strength in a short time span quickly, leading to major time saving. Indeed, having recognized the massive growth in the construction sector, other players such as BASF and Bostik have also been continuously involved in innovative product developments, which will also have a favorable influence on rapid strength concrete market trends. Not to mention, the growing investments by regional governments in infrastructure development such as railways, roads, and buildings have also been fueling product demand on large scale, further expanding the scope of rapid strength concrete industry.

Growth Drivers: –

Revival of the U.S. and European construction industry New construction projects in the U.S. Rapidly growing building & construction industry in Asia Pacific

The abstract section includes information on the market dynamics. This is further inclusive of the drivers boosting the market growth, market restraints, trends defining the industry, as well as the many growth opportunities prevailing in the industry. Also, details on the pricing analysis in tandem with the value chain analysis have been provided in the study. Historic figures and estimates with respect to the growth of this market throughout the forecast period have been entailed in the study.

The Rapid Strength Concrete Market report consists of information related to the projected CAGR of the global industry over the forecast period. Also, the numerous technological developments and innovations that are likely to drive the global market share over the anticipated period are mentioned in the study.

Top Companies

Aggregate Industries UK Ltd., Boral Limited, Bostik, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V, Sakrete, Perimeter Concrete Ltd., Short Load Concrete Inc., Sika Corporation, Instarmac, Westbuild Group, BASF SE, Perimeter Concrete Ltd., Holcim Ltd., CTS Cements, Tarmac, Evecrete India

Split by application, the market is divided into

Roads/Bridges Building/Floors Tunnels Airfields Highways

This report contains detailed information pertaining to the consumption of the product as well as market share of the application, alongside the growth rate of every application segment.

The regional segmentation covers

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM), Middle East

What are the key highlights of this report?