HVAC Centrifugal Compressors Market Study by Key Driving Factors and Business Strategies to 2024

In recent years, centrifugal chillers have come to be massively adopted across myriad application sectors, owing to their low maintenance, sustainable oil-free operation, efficiency, and low noise generation capability. In this regard, HVAC centrifugal compressors market players have been making heavy investments in launching new heat exchanger and compressor technologies. Moreover, with the help of an optimized design, many HVAC manufacturers have even successfully improved the efficiency of chillers. This has increased their demand across numerous application domains, stimulating the commercialization of HAC centrifugal compressors industry. In 2016 alone, chillers accounted for 60% of HVAC centrifugal compressors market share.

The size of HVAC Centrifugal Compressors Market was registered at USD 900 million in the year 2016 and is anticipated to cross USD 1 billion by 2024.

The HVAC Centrifugal Compressors Market is expected to register a CAGR of 2% during the period 2017 -2024. This research report analyzed by means of Evolving Technology, Business Competitors, Industry Strategies, Key Companies, Growth rate, and Forecast until 2024. The report includes enough details that highlight the importance of the most significant sectors of market.

The emergence of new high-tech technologies such as augmented reality and IoT have considerably influenced HVAC centrifugal compressors market outlook. The implementation of IoT based facilities in refrigeration equipment has provided the credibility of remote monitoring and ease of control to users. IoT has also added benefits of easy maintenance and serviceability. Say for example, the smart connected chillers developed by Johnson Controls is one of the recent IoT based invention that has been stirring a storm in HVAC centrifugal compressors industry.

The growing awareness among the governments about the replacement of outdated refrigeration systems will also lead to a spike in product demand. For instance, recently, Department of Defense of U.S. has awarded USD 24 million to U.S. Air Force to install a new refrigeration system in the President’s official plane. The demand primarily comes on the heels of the rising need to minimize energy waste that occurs due to outdated products.

Market growth in New Research and its Top growing factors by Key Companies like

Danfoss, Hitachi, GFA Compressors, Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Celeroton, Howden Africa, Elliott Group, SKF

Market Growth by Applications

Chillers [Industrial, Commercial] Heat Pumps [Industrial, Commercial]

Regional Evaluation

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM), Middle East

