AWP Rental Market Overview by Future Growth, Revenue and Key Players Analysis to 2024

Concurrently, various emerging economies world over have been allocating massive budgetary proceeds to construct mega-infrastructure projects including visionary smart cities, magnificent airports, and other industrial complexes. Subsequently, the successful execution of these gigantic projects rests upon numerous business verticals, of which AWP rental market is undoubtedly among the most crucial ones.

With extensive maintenance and repair activities revamping existing transformers & power cables, street lights, fire stations, and other associated infrastructure, North America is projected to heavily influence growth prospects of AWP rental industry. Speaking of which, the firms offering rental equipment in this region have been mandated by regulatory authorities to strictly adhere to human safety concerns. This has, in consequence, fueled the AWP rental market share expansion across the nations in the North American region.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/2414

As per the latest research report, the global AWP Rental Market is anticipated to depict a CAGR of 4% through 2024, having recorded a valuation of USD 15 billion in 2016.

By 2024, the AWP Rental Market is expected to hit a remuneration of USD 24 billion. An extremely definite evaluation of the global market in terms of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis has been covered in this report. The myriad aspects of this industry, having considered its historical and forecast data have been enlisted in the study. Also, the research report is inclusive of substantial details with regards to an efficient SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s five force model of the market.

Growth Drivers –

Increasing infrastructure investments globally Rising equipment rental demand in the U.S. Increasing rate of urbanization in the U.S. Increasing infrastructure and industrial projects in Russia Growing demand for AWPs in China Growing urbanization and safety concerns in India Rapid infrastructure development in BRIC countries Growing reconstruction and maintenance activities in Japan

The AWP Rental Market report coverage includes numerous aspects like the market size, geographical growth opportunities, important vendors in the market, driving factors and constraints, segmental evaluation, and competitive landscape.

Top Companies

AFI Uplift Limited, Ahern Rentals, Inc., Aichi Corporation, AJ Networks Co. Ltd., Aktio Corporation, All Aerials, LLC, Ashtead Group, AWP Rental Company, Blueline Rental LLC, Boels Rental, Cramo PLC, Fortrent, H&E Equipment Services, Haulotte Group, Herc Holdings, Inc. (Herc Rentals, Inc.), Hinkel Equipment Rental Associates, Home Depot Product Authority LLC, Kiloutou, Lizzy Lift, Inc., Loxam Group, LTech, MacAllister Rentals, Manlift Group, Mtandt Rentals Limited, Nesco Rentals (Nesco, LLC), Pekkaniska Oy, Ramirent, Riwal, Shanghai Hongxin Equipment Engineering Co. Ltd., Sunstate Equipment Company, Unirent LLC, United Rentals, Inc.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this [email protected] https://www.decresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/2414

Split by product type, the market has been divided into

Boom Lift Scissor Lift Vertical Mast Lift Personnel Portable Lift

The report is inclusive of commendable information with respect the production, individual segmental growth rate, valuation, pricing, as well as segmental market share.

Split by application, the market is divided into

Construction Telecommunication Transportation & Logistics Government

This study is inclusive of in-depth information with respect to the consumption of the product as well as application segment market share, in tandem with the growth rate likely to be registered by every application segment.

In the report, the abstract section is inclusive of information on the market dynamics. This section is further categorized into driving factors propelling the market growth, industry hinderances, trends characterizing the market growth, as well as the business opportunities prevalent in the industry.

Request for discount @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-discount/2414

What are the key highlights of this report?