Seed Treatment Market Growth Declines, However COVID-19 Pandemic May Bring Back Demand in Long Term

The demand for food continues to grow as a result of the exploding population, which, according to the United Nations, will reach 9.7 billion in 2015, from 7.7 billion in 2019.

A major hindrance for the agrarian community is plant diseases, which can damage hundreds of tons of crop at once, thus leading to an acute shortage. If there aren’t diseases, then there are insects and pests, which often feed on crop ready to be harvested, which leads to added frustration for farmers.

One way of ensuring that the crop doesn’t suffer as much damage is adding certain biological and chemical substances to the seeds. Thus, with the increasing population, which is raising the already-high demand for agricultural products, the seed treatment market is growing around the world.

Apart from protecting the plants against pathogen damage, these substances also help in improving the germination, prevent rotting, and guard them against the insects in the soil.

Moreover, adding the chemicals, which are majorly anti-microbial agents, to the seeds is an effective way of practicing sustainable agriculture. In the conventional approach, which involves spraying these chemicals over the plant and on the soil, entails the requirement for huge amounts of such substances, which can sometimes prove to be toxic to human health.

Apart from raising awareness about the technique among the agrarian community, public and private bodies are also increasing their investments in research and development (R&D). With time and continued usage of antimicrobial agents, the microbes can evolve and become resistant to the presently used substances.