Precision Agriculture Market Global Size, Share, Key Players, Production, Growth and Future Insights By 2022

Precision agriculture also known as site specific crop management (SSCM) and satellite farming is an advanced farming technique that utilizes several technologies such as GPS, GIS and remote sensing to collect crucial field related information, which is further analyzed to support grower’s decisions with regard to crop fertilizing, planting, and harvesting. In addition, sensors are placed throughout the field that measure temperature, nutrition level and humidity of the soil. Therefore, the technology eliminates manual human efforts by automating crucial processes including real-time farm monitoring and information sharing.

Precision agriculture is swiftly gaining popularity among farmers due to the increasing need of optimum production with the given resources. Further, the changing weather patterns due to increasing global warming, have necessitated the adoption of advanced technologies to enhance the productivity and crop yield. By offering technologies such as real-time farm monitoring, weather forecasting, optimal field requirements and similar others, precision agriculture enables the farmers to increase the yield with minimum human efforts and wastage.

Moreover, the technology enables the farmers to manage their resources as well as access real time information through their smartphones, thereby offering greater mobility and ease of operation. However, major restraints of the market are affordability of the technology and lack of awareness about the benefits of precision agriculture among farmers, particularly in the developing countries.

Based on various technologies used in precision agriculture, GPS is the highest revenue-generating segment owing to its wide application in agriculture equipment to track location and crops when required. However, GIS is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR to attain significant market value by 2022, owing to the increasing adoption of GIS in agriculture to collect, store, and analyze data for farming.

Some of the key players of Precision Agriculture Market:

Deere & Company,CropMetrics LLC,Trimble Navigation Limited,CropX,AgSmarts Inc,AgSense LLC,AGCO Corporation,Dickey-John Corporation,Monsanto Company,Ag Leader Technology

