Earlier, desktops and laptops were given utmost importance owing to the presentation of information and other generic features such as accuracy, efficiency, and productivity. However, technological developments in functionalities and mobility of computers have led to the end users switching from traditional to hybrid devices. In 2013, several Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) introduced 2-in-1 devices, also known as hybrids, swivels, or laplets that could be used both as a personal computer (PC) and a tablet.

Hybrid devices are preferred over other devices majorly due to their functionalities such as lightweight nature and ease of use. The world hybrid devices market is projected to generate $30.92 billion from 2014 to 2022 registering a CAGR of 25.6% during the assessment period. Laptop tablet, hybrid models are creating greater opportunities for the industry worldwide.

The world hybrid devices market is segmented on the basis of type, screen size, end user, and geography. Based on type, the market is sub-segmented into convertible devices and detachable devices. In convertible hybrid devices, the keyboard can be rotated, slid, or folded behind or within a chassis. Detachable hybrid devices are those with detachable keyboards that function as lightweight tablet devices.

Some of the key players of Hybrid Devices Market:

ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Lenovo, HP Development Company, L.P., Microsoft, Dell Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Samsung Corporation, Acer Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, and LG Corporation.

The Global Hybrid Devices Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

What the report features:-

1.Global analysis of Hybrid Devices Market from 2014 – 2022 illustrating the progression of the market.

2. Forecast and analysis of Hybrid Devices Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2014 – 2022.

3.Forecast and analysis of Hybrid Devices Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

