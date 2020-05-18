Lawful Interception (LI) is a security process in which a service provider or network operator collects and provides intercepted communications of individuals or organizations to law enforcement agencies. LI is used by law enforcement agencies (LEAs), regulatory or administrative agencies, and intelligence services to prevent crime, including fraud and terrorism. Recent developments in data-based communications have unveiled new channels for lawful interception. The expansion in networks and increased telecommunication activities promote lawful interception activities.
Moreover, security threats to various nations, cyber-crimes and increasing concerns of terrorism are the key factors leading to the growth of the market. Prominent market players have adopted product launch, acquisition, partnerships and collaborations as their major developmental strategies to help expand their global reach, strengthen product portfolio, and market foothold. For instance, in September 2014 FireEye launched a threat analytics platform for the Amazon Web Service (AWS) customers to secure the information of customers.
Government in various countries have focused on amendments in the existing laws on lawful interception. The selective focus of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) is expected to lead to an upsurge in lawful interception activities. In addition, emerging markets, such as China, India and some African countries, would foster the growth of lawful interception market, owing to rising volumes of data traffic and security threats in these countries. The world lawful interception market is anticipated to generate $3,328.7 million in 2022, registering a CAGR of 23.3 % from 2016 to 2022.
Key players:
Verint Systems Inc.
NICE Systems
Fire Eye Inc.
Cisco
BAE Systems
By Solution
Devices
Software
Services
By Component
Mediation Devices
Routers
Intercept Access Point (IAP)
Gateways
Switch
Handover Interface
Management Server
By Network Technology
Voice-Over-Internet Protocol (VoIP)
Long Term Evolution (LTE)
Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN)
Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX)
Digital Subscriber Line (DSL)
Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN)
Integrated Services for Digital Network (ISDN)
Mobile Voice Telephony
Mobile Data Communication
By Communication Technology
Voice Communication
Video
Text Messaging
Facsimile
Digital Pictures
Data downloads
File Transfer
By End User
Government (Government Departments & Statutory Bodies, LEAs)
Enterprises
