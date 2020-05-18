Lawful Interception (LI) is a security process in which a service provider or network operator collects and provides intercepted communications of individuals or organizations to law enforcement agencies. LI is used by law enforcement agencies (LEAs), regulatory or administrative agencies, and intelligence services to prevent crime, including fraud and terrorism. Recent developments in data-based communications have unveiled new channels for lawful interception. The expansion in networks and increased telecommunication activities promote lawful interception activities.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00014619

Moreover, security threats to various nations, cyber-crimes and increasing concerns of terrorism are the key factors leading to the growth of the market. Prominent market players have adopted product launch, acquisition, partnerships and collaborations as their major developmental strategies to help expand their global reach, strengthen product portfolio, and market foothold. For instance, in September 2014 FireEye launched a threat analytics platform for the Amazon Web Service (AWS) customers to secure the information of customers.

Government in various countries have focused on amendments in the existing laws on lawful interception. The selective focus of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) is expected to lead to an upsurge in lawful interception activities. In addition, emerging markets, such as China, India and some African countries, would foster the growth of lawful interception market, owing to rising volumes of data traffic and security threats in these countries. The world lawful interception market is anticipated to generate $3,328.7 million in 2022, registering a CAGR of 23.3 % from 2016 to 2022.

Key players:

Verint Systems Inc.

NICE Systems

Fire Eye Inc.

Cisco

BAE Systems

By Solution

Devices

Software

Services

By Component

Mediation Devices

Routers

Intercept Access Point (IAP)

Gateways

Switch

Handover Interface

Management Server

Avail Discount on this Report: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00014619

By Network Technology

Voice-Over-Internet Protocol (VoIP)

Long Term Evolution (LTE)

Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN)

Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX)

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL)

Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN)

Integrated Services for Digital Network (ISDN)

Mobile Voice Telephony

Mobile Data Communication

By Communication Technology

Voice Communication

Video

Text Messaging

Facsimile

Digital Pictures

Data downloads

File Transfer

By End User

Government (Government Departments & Statutory Bodies, LEAs)

Enterprises

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]