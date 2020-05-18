Hydrophobic Coatings Market to Record Ascending Growth by 2022 with top key players like BASF SE, 3M, Abrisa Technologies, Aculon, NEI Corporation, P2I, DuPont, DryWired, Accucoat Inc

Water causes damage to the substrates as it carries many deleterious elements, such as chlorides and dirt, into the porous substrates like concrete. Hydrophobic coatings on the substrates efficiently protect the assets from water damage, and thus increase the durability of the materials. These coatings possess significant durability and superior properties such as self-cleanliness and resistance to corrosion, abrasion, and chemicals. In the year 2015, the global hydrophobic coatings market was valued at $1,628 million and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2016 to 2022 to reach $2,471 million by 2022.

Increase in demand for hydrophobic coating globally due to their remarkable properties, rise in modernization, and growth in concern towards protecting the substrate against environmental agents. Moreover, they can be applied to any surface regardless of its composition such as plastic, glass, and metals. The market for hydrophobic coatings is also driven by the requirement of aesthetic appeal in the automotive industry. However, these coatings loaded with nanoparticles, such as titanium dioxide and zinc oxide are not stable, for long term and lose their hydrophobicity when exposed to UV radiation.

On the basis of material, the market is segmented into polysiloxanes, fluoro alkylsilanes, fluoropolymers, and others. In terms of fabrication method, the market is segmented as chemical vapor deposition, phase separation, sol gel process, electrospinning, and etching. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into building & construction, automotive, aerospace, marine, and others. In the year 2015, building & construction application held the maximum share in the hydrophobic coatings market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market is segmented as:

By Material

Polysiloxanes

Fluoro Alkylsilanes,

Fluoropolymers

Others

By Application

Building and Construction

Automotive

Aerospace

Marine

Others

By Fabrication Method

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

Phase Separation

Sol Gel Process

Electrospinning

Etching

Some of the key players of Hydrophobic Coatings Market:

BASF SE, 3M, Abrisa Technologies, Aculon, NEI Corporation, P2I, DuPont, DryWired, Accucoat Inc., Oerlikon Metco Inc., and Nanex Company.

The Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players.

