Wearable EEG Devices Market Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027 | ANT Neuro, Natus Medical, EMOTIV, Compumedics Neuroscan

Wearable EEG Devices Market size is projected to grow with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2027. The major factors boosting the market growth are growing incidences of neurovascular disorders and significantly rising elderly population. However, hindrances such as high cost of wearable EEG devices are likely to impact the market growth in the forecasted period.

The report provides trends prevailing in the global wearable EEG devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.

However, the restraints like the high cost of wearable EEG devices are likely to impact the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Leading Wearable EEG Devices Market Players:

Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc.

ANT Neuro

Natus Medical Incorporated

Brain Products GmbH

Compumedics Neuroscan

Electrical Geodesics, Inc. (Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

EMOTIV

g.tec medical engineering GmbH

Neuroelectrics

Cadwell Industries, Inc.

An exclusive Wearable EEG Devices market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Wearable EEG Devices Market By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Wearable EEG Devices market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

The global wearable EEG devices market, based on the channel, was segmented into 32-channel type, 14-channel type, 5-channel type, and others. In 2018, the 32-channel type segment held the largest share of the market.

Moreover, the 32-channel type segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming year. The increasing usage in the 32-channel type segment is anticipated to grow in the future.

Moreover, it’s various applications in recording electrical activities in the brain to detect neurological disorders and other applications in the brain-computer interface.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Wearable EEG Devices market based on product and application.

It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Wearable EEG Devices market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key Wearable EEG Devices market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Strategic Insights

The companies operating in the wearable EEG devices market have been implementing various strategies to grow in their corresponding markets; this has, in turn, enabled them to bring various changes in the market. The companies have utilized strategies such as product launches, and approvals of their product portfolio and acquisitions for the growth of their organizations.

