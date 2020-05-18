Epoxy Resin Market Statistics, Facts and Figures, Growth Overview, Size, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2022

Epoxy resin is a class of thermosetting polymers formed by copolymerization of an epoxide with another compound having two hydroxyl groups. It is used across numerous industrial applications such as paints & coatings, adhesives, composites, and electronic encapsulation & others owing to its corrosion, chemical, and moisture resistance; thermal stability, mechanical strength, durability, and superior adhesion.

North America and LAMEA are the largest markets as they have high demand for epoxy resin from aerospace industry. Other major factors that drive the demand for epoxy resin include rapid industrialization, growth in end use industries, extensive R&D on epoxy resin, and increase in demand for lightweight composite materials. However, fluctuation in raw material prices mainly epichlorohydrin (ECH) could hamper the market growth.

The report segments the epoxy resin market on the basis of type, physical form, application, end user, and geography. By type, the market is segmented into DGBEA, DGBEF, Novolac, Aliphatic, Glycidylamine, and others. By physical form, it is categorized into solid, liquid, and solution (semi-solid) epoxy. By application, it is used in paints & coatings, adhesives, composites, electronic encapsulation, and others. Based on end user industry, it is subdivided into building & construction, transportation, general industrial, consumer goods, wind power, aerospace, marine, and others

Some of the key players of Epoxy Resin Market:

BASF SE,E I DuPont de Nemours and Company.,Dow Chemical Company,Huntsman Corporation,3M Company,Kukdo Chemicals,Nan Ya Plastics Corporation,Hexion Inc.,Olin Corporation,Cytec Solvay Group

The Global Epoxy Resin Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

