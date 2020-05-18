Global Market for Infrascanner to Generate Lucrative Revenue Prospects for Manufacturers 2016 – 2024

Infrascanner is a handheld device used for detection of brain hematoma which is generally caused by a head injury such as from a fall, an accidents, sports injuries or an assault. Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) can be mild, moderate or severe which is assessed based on Near-infrared (NIR) technology that helps physicians to know what is happening inside the brain even before symptoms appear. If brain hematoma is untreated on time, it can lead to lifetime complications. Infrascanner has a specific application that helps in detecting severe TBI which has become the most common injury on the battlefield.

On the other hand, elderly people has a high prevalence of chronic brain hematoma owing to brain shrinkage which causes stretch in tiny veins and a leading cause of death in children. Infrascanner device helps in screening for intracranial bleeding which is vital for immediate referral to a CT scan and required neurological intervention. Infrascanner mobile imaging device is a product of InfraScan, Inc. which is distributed by authorized dealers worldwide.

Global infrascanner market is witnessing a maximum growth owing to increasing awareness of neurological disorder, prevalence of subdural hematoma, technological advancement and increasing pediatric patients. Other factors such as monopoly market, enhance outcomes, improve patient safety and affordability of the device is expected to expand the global infrascanner market in near future. However, stringent regime regulations may hamper the growth of global infrascanner market. The U.S Marine Corps, decided to install around 200 infrascanners in all battalion aid stations as a standard part in trauma kits which creates a significant innovation in the application of handheld brain injury diagnostic device. The device helps clinician to identify of brain hematomas so as to intervene in time to limit lifetime brain damage. Advancement in technology, positive outcomes of a device with high accuracy and improve patient safety exhibits promising growth of global infrascanner market in near future.

Global Infrascanner market is segmented on the basis of application.

Based on application, the global infrascanner market is segmented into following:

Military Application

Hospital & Intensive Care Monitoring

Sports Medicine

Hospital Emergency Room Screening

Pre-hospitalization Screening in Remote Locations

Depending on geographic region, global infrascanner market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America held largest share in the global Infrascanner market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific owing to high occurrence of brain injury and high awareness of neurological disorder. Asia Pacific, Middle East and African countries hold prominent potential in global Infrascanner market due to increase in the aging population along with large number of undiagnosed neurosurgical patients in time, increase in the healthcare expenditure and neurological intervention in these regions. Key participant in global infrascanner market is InfraScan, Inc. which has received CE mark and US FDA approval for InfraScan.

Report Highlights: