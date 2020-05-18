Mri Safe Implantable Device Market to Benefit from Swift Technological Advancements During the Forecast Period 2016 – 2024

Changing in the life style of population leads to various types of degenerative and chronic disease that affects the biological structure. In support to biological structure, various types of devices are implanted in human body that helps in replacing and enhancing the biological structure. These medical implants are man-made devices that are introduced in human body through surgical procedures and are left in the body after treatment. These devices are mostly implanted in geriatric population suffering from organ degeneration. During Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) procedure some implant devices may fail to provide necessary treatment and compromise on patient safety which can lead to severe harm or death of the patient. To overcome this problem, many companies are trying to develop various type of implantable devices with non-ferromagnetic materials that overcome the harmful effect of MRI on patient.
Global MRI Safe Implantable Device Market: Drivers & Restraints
Global MRI safe implantable device market is witnessing high growth owing to shifting lifestyle choices, high incidence of degenerative and chronic disease, rising geriatric population and technology advancement in implantable devices such as high-field MRI, software applications, superconducting magnets and open architecture. However, high cost of MRI safe implantable devices and inadequate reimbursement policies for MRI safe implantable devices may hamper the growth of MRI safe implantable device market over the forecast period.
Global MRI Safe Implantable Device Market: Segmentation
Global MRI safe implantable device market is classified on the basis of magnetic field strength, product type, procedure type and end user.
Based on magnetic field strength, the global MRI safe implantable device market is segmented into the following:
- High field MRI
- Low-to-mid field MRI
- Very-high-filed MRI
- Ultra-high-filed MRI
Based on product type, the global MRI safe implantable device market is segmented into the following:
- Pacemakers
- Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems
- Spinal Cord Stimulators
- Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDs)
- Orthopedic Implants
- Insulin Pumps
- Vascular Access
- Catheters
- Coils, Filters, Stents and Grafts
Based on procedure type, the global MRI safe implantable device market is segmented into the following:
- Cardiovascular Procedures
- Orthopedic procedures
- Other procedures
Based on end user, the global MRI safe implantable device market is segmented into following:
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Clinics
- Others
Global MRI Safe Implantable Device Market: Overview
Most of the orthopedic implants are made from non-ferromagnetic materials and helps in an escalating the number of patients for MRI procedure. On the other hand, in some orthopedic implants instances owing to formation of conductive loop there might be some MRI related heating problem. Due to widespread use of vascular access and catheters most of the patients may require MRI procedures which in turn exhibits the growth of global MRI safe implantable device market.
Global MRI Safe Implantable Device Market: Region-wise Outlook
Depending on geographic region, global MRI safe implantable device market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest revenue share in the global MRI safe implantable device market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific owing to increase in geriatric population, technological advancements, increasing awareness for safe procedures and increase in the healthcare expenditure per capita. The developing nations in Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa hold huge potential for growth in the global MRI safe implantable device market due to increase in chronic degenerative diseases along with healthcare expenditure.
Global MRI safe implantable device Market: Key Players
Some of the key participating global players in global MRI safe implantable device market are Medtronic plc, Zimmer Holdings Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Cochlear Ltd., Biotronik, Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical Inc, Smiths Medical, AbbVie, Inc., TriVascular2, Inc. Stryker Corporation, Smith And Nephew Plc, and Johnson & Johnson.
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Market Size
- Supply & Demand
- Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
Regional analysis includes
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America)
- Europe
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of APAC)
- Middle East and Africa (Rest of MEA, S. Africa)
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics in the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and products offered
- Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective on market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.