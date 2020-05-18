The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Smart Home as a Service Market Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2019-2028

Analysis of the Global Smart Home as a Service Market

The recent market study suggests that the global Smart Home as a Service market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

The study offers a microscopic view of the various segments and sub-segments of the Smart Home as a Service market and accurately represents the data using informative tables, graphs, and figures. The objective of the report is to assist readers to make informed business decisions and improve their position in the global Smart Home as a Service market landscape post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vital data enclosed in the report:

Product development and innovations relevant to the Smart Home as a Service market

Region and country-wise assessment of the different segments and sub-segments of the Smart Home as a Service market and the COVID-19 pandemic impact on each segment

Investment scenario in different regional markets post in the current market landscape

Pricing strategies and structure adopted by various players in the Smart Home as a Service market

Raw material suppliers, vendors, and manufacturers in the Smart Home as a Service market

Segmentation Analysis of the Smart Home as a Service Market

The Smart Home as a Service market study offers a detailed understanding of the consumption, demand, and pricing structure of each product.

The Smart Home as a Service market report evaluates how the Smart Home as a Service is being utilized by various end-users.

By Region

The report offers valuable insights related to the growth prospects of the Smart Home as a Service market in different regions including:

competition landscape which include competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global smart home as a service market based on their projected value share, and business profiling of major players. The Competition Matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Global Smart Home as a Service Market: Key Segments

The smart home as a service market has been segmented on the basis of service, solution and geography. Based on service, the market has been divided into managed and integrated. Based on the solution, the market has been divided into security & access, lighting & window, audio-visual & entertainment, energy management & climate and integrated solution.

The Managed Service can be defined as the proactive management of the smart home as a service solutions by a third party, on behalf of the customer whereas The Integrated Service can be defined as services that specify the constituents of the smart home as a service solution to guarantee quality of service on networks.

Security and Access involve solutions to ensure the safety and security of property or person. These solutions include alarms, cameras, motion sensors, home monitoring kits etc. Lighting and Window involve the control and automation of lighting and window and perimeter around them. These solutions include smart switches, lighting kits, smart window shades and blinds etc. Audio-

Visual and Entertainment solutions refer to home entertainment and entertainment on demand. These solutions include smart and connected TVs, VR sets, streaming services, speakers, home theatre systems etc. Energy Management and Climate allow open communication between house utilities and the consumer. These solutions include smart meters, thermostats, energy usage monitoring kits etc. Integrated solutions include all-in-one solutions such as security kits, home monitoring kits, smart lighting kits etc.

Global Smart Home as a Service Market: Regional Segments

Geographically, the report classifies the global smart home as a service market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of market revenue. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the following – the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., China, Japan, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and Argentina.

Companies Mentioned in Report

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted and SWOT analysis. The key players profiled in the global smart home as a service market include AT&T Inc., CenturyLink, Inc., Charter Communications (TWC), Comcast Corporation, Frontpoint Security Solutions, Ingersoll-Rand plc (Nexia), Johnson Controls, Inc., Protection One Alarm Monitoring, Inc., The ADT Corporation and Vivint, Inc.

The Global Smart Home as a Service market is segmented as below:

Global Smart Home as a Service Market, By Service

Managed Services

Integrated Services

Global Smart Home as a Service Market, By Solution

Security and Access

Lighting and Window

Audio-Visual and Entertainment

Energy Management and Climate

Integrated Solutions

Global Smart Home as a Service Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K France Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Questions Related to the Smart Home as a Service Market Catered to in the Report:

Which regional market is in the vanguard in terms of market share and size? Who are the most-established players in the global Smart Home as a Service market landscape? What are the different strategies used by players to market their products during the COVID-19 pandemic? How are emerging market players expanding their presence in the Smart Home as a Service market? What is the result of the SWOT analysis included in the report?

