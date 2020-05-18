Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – New Report on the Silicon Anode Battery Market 2019-2027

Transportation restrictions and stringent government policies are causing a downturn in the growth scale of the Silicon Anode Battery market amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) lockdown period. Hence, analysts at Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) have collated a research study that provides an in-depth outlook on Coronavirus and how the novel virus can leave long-term effects in trade practices post lockdown period in the Silicon Anode Battery market.

The report on the global Silicon Anode Battery market published by MRRSE provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Silicon Anode Battery market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Silicon Anode Battery market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Silicon Anode Battery market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Silicon Anode Battery market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Silicon Anode Battery market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Silicon Anode Battery Market Segmentation

The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Silicon Anode Battery market in various geographies such as:

The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Silicon Anode Battery market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume, supply-demand ratio, and pricing models of the following products:

manufacturers have been unable to improve the battery capacity as per the requirements. Operations such as video streaming, playing high graphic resolution games along with RAM/ROM utilization, and others reduce battery performance. Moreover, graphite anode’s performance in the lithium-ion batteries reaches its ultimate capacity in almost 1000 cycles. Thereby, replacing graphite with silicon raises the capacity of the battery by 10 times. This is expected to raise the demand for silicon as an anode material in lithium-ion batteries in the long run.

In this course, Russia is currently moving towards import substitution and government initiatives are increasingly impacting the economy across various economic sectors. For instance, in IT sector, the government plans to develop its own operating systems with a view to oust Microsoft’s Windows from its present market. For developing its own consumer electronic devices, such as laptops, tablets, and smartphones, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Commerce has come up with a new plan which outlines various steps Russia needs to take for achieving this substitution.Consumption of Silicon Anode Battery by Automotive Sector to Prevail

In automotive, nano-composite material of silicon in lithium ion battery enhances the battery performance significantly. As a result, silicon anode batteries are deliberated as the next generation battery and they are mostly employed in plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, and electric bicycles. With the growing demand, the need for advanced features is also increasing in the automotive sector. A foremost drawback of silicon anode is the bulging of anode, which ultimately weakens the battery’s performance. For overcoming this drawback, many research labs and universities have contributed much in the development of silicon anodes using nanotechnology, which enhances battery performance. In October 2016, researchers at the University of California advanced a highly porous silicon anode by using a cheap source of silicon such as diatomaceous earth to alter it into silicon dioxide and pure silicon nanoparticles by magnesiothermic reduction.

