COVID – 19 : Impact Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market To Exceed US$ 320 Mn By 2019 to 2029

The change during the COVID-19 pandemic has upgraded our reliance on trend setting innovations, for example, augmented reality, virtual reality, and the industrial internet of things. The unfulfilled money related targets are convincing the associations to embrace robotization and cutting edge innovations to remain ahead in the market rivalry. Organizations are using this open door by distinguishing day by day operational needs and teaching robotization in it to make a computerized framework as long as possible.
Adoption of recombinant cell culture supplements by biopharmaceutical manufacturers and research institutes has increased significantly for the development of novel drugs and treatment. Growing demand for novel vaccines to treat and prevent severe diseases, as well as increasing stem cell research activities by biopharmaceutical manufactures are likely to pace up the lucrativeness of the global recombinant cell culture supplements market.
Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/31310
Company Profiles
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Merck KGaA
- Lonza Group AG
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Abcam PLC.
- Hi-Media Laboratories
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- STEMCELL Technologies Inc.
- Fujifilm Corporation (Irvine Scientific)
- InVitria (Ventria Bioscience)
- Biocon
- Cell Sciences, Inc.
The global recombinant cell culture supplements market was valued around US$ 320 Mn in 2018, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 6% over the forecast period (2019–2029).
Key Takeaways of Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market Study
- By product, recombinant growth factors occupied nearly half of the market value share in the global recombinant cell culture supplements market, owing to the growing use of growth factors in preclinical and clinical studies for drug development and cancer research.
- Recombinant insulin products are expected to record the highest growth rate, with growing use in cell culture media for the reduction of cell apoptosis and adipogenic induction of mesenchymal stem cells.
- By application, stem cell therapy accounted for over 30% of the market value share in the global recombinant cell culture supplements market, due to substantial rise in the adoption of stem cell treatment and cellular therapies as compared to drugs.
- Microorganism-based recombinant cell culture supplements are expected to grow at a higher pace over the forecast period. The steady rise has been augmented by increasing demand for animal-free cell culture supplements to eliminate the risk of cell culture media contamination.
- Biopharmaceutical companies hold a major share in the global recombinant cell culture supplements market, owing to increasing pharmaceutical spending by consumers and increasing investments for new product development.
- North America holds a prominent revenue share in the global recombinant cell culture supplements market, on back of R&D efforts in the life science field by the U.S. and Canadian biopharmaceutical manufacturers and researchers.
Get To Know Methodology of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/31310
“Increasing requirement of recombinant cell culture supplements for mammalian cell lines and viral & protein-based vaccines production is likely to pace up market growth. Demand will continue to pick pace, with burgeoning use of supplements in cancer research, tissue regeneration, and gene therapy development,” says a PMR analyst.
Product Portfolio Expansion through Acquisitions & Partnerships – Key Strategy of Manufacturers
Recombinant cell culture supplement manufacturers are focusing on product portfolio expansion through partnerships and acquisition of small. In 2015, Abcam Plc signed an exclusive partnership agreement with A* STAR’s Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology to develop high-quality immunoassays for life science research.
Access Full Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/31310
More Valuable Insights on Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market
Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on recombinant cell culture supplements in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2014–2018 and projections for 2019–2029, on the basis of product (recombinant growth factors, recombinant insulin, recombinant albumin, recombinant transferrin, recombinant trypsin, recombinant aprotinin, recombinant lysozyme, and others), application (stem cell therapy, gene therapy, bioprocess application, vaccine development, and others), source (animals, microorganisms, and humans), and end user (academic and research institutes, biopharmaceutical companies, cancer research centers, and contract research centers), across seven major regions.
Report Highlights:
- Shifting Industry dynamics
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends
- Key Competition landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
Explore Extensive Coverage of PMR`s Life Sciences & Transformational Health Landscape
Proton Therapy Systems Market –
Proton Therapy Market Segmented By Single Room, Multiple Room Set up Type with Head and Neck Cancer, Brain Cancer, Sarcoma Pediatric Cancer, Gastro-intestinal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Lung Cancer Indication. For More Information
Trauma Fixation Devices Market –
global trauma fixation devices market is estimated to represent more than US$ 450 Mn of the total market in 2017 and is estimated to reach little more than US$ 800 Mn by 2025 end, expanding at CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period of 2017–2025.For More Information
About us:
Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.
To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.
Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.
Contact us:
Ashish Kolte
Persistence Market Research
Address – 305 Broadway, 7th FloorNew York City,
NY 10007 United States
U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751
USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353
Sales – [email protected]
Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com