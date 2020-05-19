Polyethylene Glycol Market Insights and Outlook 2020-2026 – How Will COVID-19 Affect the Industry? SABIC, LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION, INEOS, Croda International Plc, BASF SE, Dow

Global Polyethylene Glycol Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Polyethylene Glycol Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Polyethylene glycol (PEG) is linear synthetic polyether formed by polymerization of ethylene glycol and by reacting with itself gives broad range of polyethylene glycol compounds. It has ability to attach different reactive functional groups to the terminal sites of PEG polymers which expands its characteristics. It has been classified into various grades and categories for various applications by the means of their molecular weights and the average molecular weight of the compound ranges from 200 to 8000. It is highly soluble, hygroscopic, viscous, odourless, non-volatile and stable compound.

It is widely used as anti-foaming agent, lubricants, dispersive agents and laxatives. It is applicable for variety of industries such as pharmaceutical, healthcare, building and construction, personal care and cosmetics. It is also used as solubilizer in agriculture, intermediates in paint and coatings industry and in paper industry for softener, humectants, solvents, lubricants. The polyethylene glycol is available in so many variants in the market, giving consumers great flexibility in selection of appropriate variant of glycols exhibiting properties for desired applications. It is highly biocompatible which makes its suitable for manufacturing products suitable human use. Global polyethylene glycol market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis: Global Polyethylene Glycol Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are SABIC, LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION, INEOS, Croda International Plc, BASF SE, Dow, Liaoning Oxiranchem, Inc., India Glycols Limited, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Merck KGaA, Liaoning Kelong Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., Dynalene, Inc., ProChem, Inc International, Noah Technologies Corporation, Mil-Spec Industries Corporation, Norq, Clariant, HAPEC, Shanghai Bronkow Chemical Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Taijie Chemical Co., Ltd.

This report studies Global Polyethylene Glycol Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global Polyethylene Glycol Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Polyethylene Glycol Market By Grade (Polyethylene Glycol 200, Polyethylene Glycol 300, Polyethylene Glycol 400, Polyethylene Glycol 400 FCC Grade, Polyethylene Glycol 3350, Polyethylene Glycol 4000, Polyethylene Glycol 6000, Others), Form (Opaque Liquid, White Waxy Solid, Flakes/Powder), Application (Healthcare, Building and Construction, Industrial, Cosmetics/Personal Care, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026.

Recent Developments:

In March 2019, INEOS announced the about maximizing the size of its Ethylene Oxide Derivatives (EOD) and Ethylene Oxide (EO) at the U.S. Gulf Coast. It will help in growing the EO merchant market and meeting the growing needs of the customer. By Doubling the capacity of the manufacturing facility will help in giving reliable products and securing company’s position in the market.

In November 2018, Dow announced expanding a low-capital, high-ROIC investment to increase its production capacity polyethylene glycols. The expansion was made particularly for expanding the capacity of CARBOWAX SENTRY polyethylene glycols. The company made this investment to meet the growing needs of our customers in these high-value markets.

In May 2017, Lotte Chemical announced the opening of Ethylene Glycol (EG) Production facility near Louisiana, United States. The production facility was made with its joint partner Westlake Chemical Corporation and the project was worth of USD 3.13100 million. The project marked successful investment in the state and it will enhance the value of Westlake’s integration strategy.

In September 2017, Dow to capture first mover advantage, the company announced start-up of Ethylene Production Facility and ELITE Polyethylene Unit in Texas. This start-up will serve as cornerstone in meeting growing demand for flexible packaging through its solution process technology that have unmatched catalyst and co-monomer capability.

