Software-defined Security Market to rise as a Worldwide Trendsetter in Technology and Development by 2025

Traditional security architectures for physical data centers are insufficient to meet the rapidly evolving needs of digital businesses. Enterprises in a move to accelerate the delivery of IT-enabled services need to transform their information security infrastructure with the adoption of next-generation data centers—software-defined data center (SDDC). Software-defined security is found to be a key enabler for implementing advanced and automated security controls for securing data and networking resources in SDDCs. It has increasingly gained traction as the next-generation network security for virtualized data centers. The protection enabled by software-defined security, by nature, is adaptive and independent of any servers and individual security devices.

The security controls in SDDC are logically defined and are independent of any physical infrastructure, irrespective whether the data and applications, storage and networking resources, resides on-premises or on the cloud. This is done without the need for reprogramming security appliances. In addition, these applications are dynamically positioned, that is, they can be moved across network segments and data centers, resulting in IT infrastructure becoming virtualized. To this end software-defined network (SDN) must be integrated with information security services, involve and communicate with them. Even if the virtualized data centers of enterprises are not ready for software-defined network, information security need to change incrementally on the lines of software-defined security. This becomes inevitable for several business businesses as they move a significant part of their security infrastructure to clouds, particularly public clouds. Ultimately, enterprises are becoming agile to meet the needs of changing business and regulatory environments.

The possible security profits and disadvantages within a software-defined network (SDN) are equally high. To be operational, security needs to be omnipresent, it needs to be converted into an architecture, as well as distributed as a service in order to protect the integrity, availability, and privacy of all the connected resources and desired information. A software-defined security is a computer embedded network security architecture and a methodology that syndicates defensive protection and network security that further leverages both the external and internal intelligence sources. A software-defined security infrastructure is designed to be secure, scalable, and modular. The software-defined security architecture divides the security architecture into three layers. The Enforcement Layer reviews the traffic and imposes defense within the well-defined network segments. The Control Layer produces security strategies and installs those protections to the enforcement points. The Management Layer composes the infrastructure and assimilates security with the business processes.

Beyond the development of the architecture, the deployment, management, and control of the security in a SDN environment is up for grabs. The presence of competing approaches such as it is believed that security is best embedded inside the network or it works best when embedded in storage, servers, or other devices. Irrespective of all the solutions, the architecture of SDS must be simple in order to install, manage, and retain the highly dynamic environment, be cost-effective to ensure that the security can be installed everywhere, and be secure in order to provide protection against all the advanced threats.

The market intelligence publication delves into the possible growth opportunities for the global software-defined security market and the chronological growth of the market throughout the forecast period. It also uniquely provisions required data related to facers such as dynamics influencing the progress in all possible retrospective manner. Several ubiquitous and non-ubiquitous trends have also been mentioned in the study. An outlook of extensive nature keeping in mind the Porter’s five forces analysis has been provided to make the vendor landscape transparent to the reader. The report further reaches out to point out accomplishments related to R&D, acquisitions, mergers, and crucial partnerships and verifications. The companies in limelight have been analyzed on market shares, products, and key strategies.

Demand for quick response and better security and growing use of cloud services are a few of the chief factors powering the market growth. Nevertheless, encounters related to hacking, data protection, and the lack of skilled personnel are the aspects hampering the growth of the software-defined security market. Growing investments and ongoing technological advancements are likely to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the players in the global market. Organizations are anxious about the security of the automated and virtualized infrastructure before implementing Software-Defined Networking (SDN). SDSec aids enterprises in the automation and placement of network security controls by employing software instead of the conventional security controls. It is accomplished through specific policies that are distinct and tailored according to particular business needs.

The global software-defined security market is expected to be led by North America owing to the growing awareness among people regarding the benefits of SDS. The Middle East and Africa is also expected to witness strong growth due to robust technological advancements in the region.

Some of the companies in the market are Juniper Networks, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., EMC Corporation, Symantec Corporation, VMware, Inc., and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

