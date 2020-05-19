Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Blanket Market Insights, Trends, Analysis, Types, Applications, key players, Market shares and Forecast 2019 to 2024

The latest report on the Blanket market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Blanket market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Blanket market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Blanket market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Blanket market.

The report reveals that the Blanket market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Blanket market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Blanket market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Blanket market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

companies profiled in the report has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The blanket market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis: based on supply side, demand side analysis of the blanket market and the impact of macro-economic factors on the blanket market. In addition, it is imperative to note that, in a fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct market forecasts in terms of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as Y-o-Y growth rates, to understand the predictability of the blanket market as well as to identify the right opportunities for players.

The segments of the global blanket market have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the relative contributions of each segment to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the blanket market. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the market in terms of absolute dollar opportunity represented by the sales of blankets. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify the lucrative segments. The overall absolute dollar opportunity represented by the blanket market is mentioned in the report. To understand key growth segments in terms of growth and the adoption of blankets in the global market, FMI has developed a market ‘Attractiveness Index.’ The resulting index is expected to help providers identify real market opportunities. A number of primary and secondary sources were referred during the course of the study. Some of the secondary sources include IMF, World Bank, Hoovers, Factiva, annual reports of companies and government associations & publications.

In the final section of the report on the blanket market, a ‘dashboard view’ of companies operating in the market is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution in the global blanket market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a segment in the blanket market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate the key competitors in the blanket market. Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings and recent developments. Some of the key players operating in the global blanket market include Hudson’s Bay Company; Pendleton Woolen Mills; Boll & Branch Co.; Faribault Woolen Mill Company; Biddeford Blankets, LLC; Kanata Blanket Company; Urbanara; American Blanket Company; Klippan Textil AB; The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited; Medline Industries, Inc.; Jarden Corporation; Beurer GmbH; Silentnight Group Ltd.; Shanghai Easun Group; New Zealand Wool Blankets Ltd.;Barker Textiles; Morphy Richards Ltd.; UAB Silkeborg and Shanghai Shenda Co. Ltd.

