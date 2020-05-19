COVID-19 Impact on North America Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market 2020: Market Research Subscriptions Platform, You Should Know About

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Life science Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall North America Brain Aneurysm market globally. This report on ‘North America Brain Aneurysm market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The growth of market is attributed to the increasing incidences of the neurological disorders such as stroke and brain aneurysms across North America. On the other hand, the high cost of procedure limits the growth of market in this region.

The North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to factors such as increasing prevalence of brain aneurysm and associated risk factors, and growth in research and development activities. The US is among the major countries in the brain aneurysm treatment market. In addition to the abovementioned factors, the growth of the market in the country is prominently attributed to the increasing number of new product launches. Brain aneurysm is a bulging spot on the wall of a brain artery, and its rupture can cause life-threatening bleeding. According to The Brain Aneurysm Foundation, ~6.5 million people have unruptured cerebral aneurysms in the US, and ~30,000 people experience rupture aneurysm every year. However, the rupture of an aneurysm is a rare event, and most people do not experience any symptoms prior to it. Therefore, early diagnosis and treatment are the essential steps in the diagnosis of the condition. Frequent smoking, high blood pressure, head injuries, tumors, and heavy alcoholism and drug consumption are among the risk factors resulting in the development of brain aneurysm. Despite the wide availability of brain imaging screening devices, delays in diagnosis often lead to deteriorating health conditions. Therefore, technological advancements in the technique and the availability of less invasive techniques for early diagnosis are the factors encouraging product innovation in the country. For instance, InfraScan, Inc., offers Infrascanner 2000 for intracranial hematomas detection. The product is based on the absorption of differential light associated with the damaged parts of the brain.

North America Brain Aneurysm Treatment – Market Segmentation

By Type

Surgery

Medication

By Condition

Unruptured Aneurysm

Ruptured Aneurysm

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

Stryker Corporation

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Penumbra, Inc.

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

KANEKA CORPORATION

Mizuho Medical Co,Ltd.

adeor medical AG

Evasc Medical Systems Corp.

