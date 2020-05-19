Out of the 180 countries examined under the Environmental Pollution Index (EPI), for air quality, in 2018, India was ranked 178! The concentration of particulate matter (PM) 2.5 has rapidly increased in the nation, killing 1,640,000 annually, in the past few years. Moreover, Delhi, Mumbai, Ghaziabad, and Gurgaon are among the most polluted cities in the world, which has sent alarm bells ringing across the country. In a bid to control the rate of air quality degradation, the government is not only adopting stringent vehicular emission laws, but also promoting the shift to electric mobility.

Therefore, the increasing government efforts to enhance the quality of the air are expected to propel the Indian electric car market, which generated revenue of $71.1 million in 2017, to $707.4 million by 2025, at a 34.5% CAGR between 2018 and 2025. Such vehicles are a lot more beneficial for the environment, as, instead of burning petrol or diesel, they are driven by electricity, which causes almost no operational emission of harmful gases into the atmosphere.

Currently, Maharashtra is the largest electric car market in India, as the state government’s Electric Vehicle Policy 2018 is helping EV manufacturing and purchase as well as deployment of electric vehicle supply equipment, which is essentially a charging station. Under the policy, the Maharashtra government offers a subsidy of $1,550 (INR 100,000) on the purchase of every EV, thus making them affordable for people. In the coming years though, the demand for electric cars would be the highest in Tamil Nadu, as a result of similar initiatives by its government.

