Factors such as increase in network densification, rise in mobile data traffic and emergence of Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band drive the growth of the small cell 5G network market. In addition, increase in investment in 5G infrastructure by numerous countries further fuels the market growth. However, concerns related to small cell backhaul and small cell deployment challenges are expected to hinder the small cell 5G network market growth. On the contrary, emergence of Internet of Things (IoT) and rise in preference for ultra-reliable low latency communications are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

The market players operating in the small cell 5G network market include Airspan Networks Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., CommScope, Ericsson, Fujitsu Limited, Huawei Technologies, NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and ZTE Corporation.

Small cells are low power and short range wireless transmission systems or base stations to cover indoor as well as outdoor applications or small geographical area. They are capable of handling high data rate for individual users and have all the basic characteristics of a conventional base stations. They play a significant role in 5G deployments, to efficiently deliver high speed mobile broadband and other low latency applications. 5G technology has to address number of challenges in terms of reliability, data speed and latency specifications. 5G technology will have to use small cell concept to offer higher bandwidth signal and extend the coverage for more users.

The global small cell 5G network market is segmented on the basis of component, radio technology, frequency band, cell type, applications and region. On the basis of component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. Based on radio technology, the market is categorized into standalone and non-standalone. On the basis of frequency band, it is classified into low-band, mid-band and millimeter wave. By cell type, it is segregated into femtocells, picocells and microcells. Depending on application, it is divided into indoor application and outdoor application. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

