Laboratory tests are a medical device that is meant for use on samples of blood, urine, or other tissues or substances taken from the body to help diagnose the condition. A medical laboratory or clinical laboratory is a laboratory where clinical pathology examinations are carried out on clinical specimens to obtain information about the health of a patient to assist in diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease.

The clinical laboratory tests market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rise in prevalence of chronic disorders along with heightened awareness among health-conscious people. Moreover, increasing investments in epidemiology of target diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular disorders contribute in the growth of this market during the forecast period.

1.Abbott

2.ARUP Laboratories

3.OPKO Health, Inc.

4.Quest Diagnostics

5.Siemens Healthcare GmbH

6.Sonic Healthcare

7.Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc.

8.Merck KgaA

9.Tulip Diagnostics (P) Ltd.

10.Biosino Bio-technology and Science Inc.

The “Global Clinical laboratory tests Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of clinical laboratory tests market with detailed market segmentation by test type, application, end user and geography. The global clinical laboratory tests market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading clinical laboratory tests market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Clinical Laboratory Tests Market is segmented on the basis test type, application and end user. Based on test type, the market is segmented as Complete blood count, HGB/HCT testing, Basic metabolic panel testing, BUN creatinine testing, Electrolytes testing, HbA1c testing, Comprehensive metabolic panel testing, Liver panel testing, Renal panel testing and Lipid panel testing. Based on application, the market is segmented as parasitology, virology, hematology, toxicology, immunology/serology, histopathology and urinalysis. Based on end user, the market is segmented as central laboratories, standalone laboratories and hospital laboratories.

