The injectable cement market is anticipated to grow in the market by the technological advancement in the healthcare sector. Also the use of injectable cement market for the surgeries is also influencing the growth in the market. However rise in the elderly population in various countries is driving the growth of market in the forecast period. Moreover, rise in cases of major accidents across the globe is one of the major factors that accounts for the rise of global injectable market.

Injectable cement provides elasticity by filling the space between the prosthesis and bone. It is a substance that is used in hip replacement surgery that acts as an adhesive to hold the artificial hip in place. Bone cement is also utilized to reinforce stability in bones during an internal fixation surgery. It is also an essential component in many total joint arthroplasty procedures.

Leading Market Players:

1.Alphatec Spine, Inc.

2. B. Braun Melsungen AG

3. DJO LLC

4. Heraeus Holding

5. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

6. Medacta International

7. Medtronic

8. SOMATEX® Medical Technologies GmbH

9. TECRES S.P.A

10. Teknimed

The “Injectable Cement Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of in injectable cement market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The injectable cement market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading in injectable cement market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Injectable Cement Market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type the market is segmented as low viscosity cements, medium viscosity cements and high viscosity vements. On the basis of application the market is categorized as periprosthetic fractures, pelvic fractures and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting injectable cement market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the injectable cement market in these regions.

