The Next Generation Contact Lenses Market report by The Insight Partners unfolds the current market landscape rationally on the basis of Types, Applications, and End-User, giving a broad view of the major market developments, key market initiatives, and ongoing market trends during the forecast period.

A contact lens is a thin lens that is placed directly on the surface of the eye. Contact lenses are artificial eye or glass eye used by over 150 million people worldwide, and it can be worn to correct vision, for cosmetic or ocular prosthetic. People choose to wear contact lenses for many reasons; they wanted to avoid wearing glasses or wanted to change the appearance of their eyes. Many use it for functional or optical purposes. When compared contact lenses with the spectacles, contact lenses typically provide better peripheral vision and do not collect moisture (from rain, snow, condensation, etc.) or sweat that can make them preferable for sports and other outdoor activities.

The next generation contact lenses market is anticipated to grow in the market by innovation in contact lenses that have increased the adoption in the market. Also, the use of artificial means to treat extreme cases is no more a far- fetched reality, one must thanks to the incredible ophthalmological breakthroughs. However, it holds the promise for restoring vision to many cases of blindness.

Leading Market Players:

1.Abbott

2. agtc

3. Allergan

4. Bausch & Lomb India Pvt. Ltd.

5. ChromaGen™

6. Interojo

7. Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc

8. NIDEK CO., LTD.

9. NJRetina

10. OcuMedic

The “Next Generation Contact Lenses Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of in next generation contact lenses market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The next generation contact lenses market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading in next generation contact lenses market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Next Generation Contact Lenses Market is segmented on the basis of type and by application. Based on type the market is segmented as therapeutic contact lenses, drug-eluting contact lenses, diagnostic monitoring contact lenses and visual prostheses. Further on the basis of visual prostheses the market is categorized as retinal implant, optic nerve implant and cortical implant. On the basis of application the market is categorized as therapeutic, drug delivery and diagnosis / monitoring.

The report analyzes factors affecting next generation contact lenses market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the next generation contact lenses market in these regions.

