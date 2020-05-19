Freight Brokerage Market Size, Status, Business Future Scenarios and Brief Analysis 2020-2026

Freight Brokerage Market report has recently added by The Research Insights which helps to make informed business decisions. This research report further identifies the market segmentation along with their sub-types. Various factors are responsible for the market’s growth, which are studied in detail in this research report.

“Freight Brokerage Market is growing at a High CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2026. The increasing interest of the individuals in this industry is that the major reason for the expansion of this market”.

The Freight Brokerage market size has the potential to grow by $41.47 billion during 2020-2026, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period because of the steady increase in year-over-year growth. The market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and regional vendors. Focusing on strengthening their market positions and to enlarge profit share, global vendors, especially non-asset-based freight brokers, are focusing on establishing long term agreements with transportation companies.

The rise in manufacturing activities has resulted in an increase in complexities and risks associated with supply chain management. Subsequently, industries are opting for freight brokers for the effective transportation of goods. Freight brokerage companies design and manage an optimum supply chain network, which ensures the effective delivery of goods from the source to destination, thereby reducing the operational costs for end-users. With the growing demand for transportation and logistics services from various end-user industries, including the pharmaceutical, e-commerce, FMCG, automotive, and manufacturing sectors, the demand for freight brokerage services will increase in the coming years.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Freight Brokerage Market: C.H. Robinson, Expeditors, Landstar System, TQL, Coyote Logistics, XPO Logistics, Yusen Logistics, Echo Global Logistics, JB Hunt Transport, Worldwide Express, Hub Group, GlobalTranz Enterprises, Allen Lund, Transplace, Werner Logistics, BNSF Logistics

Global Freight Brokerage Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Freight Brokerage Market on the basis of Types are:

Truckload, LTL, ,

On the basis of Application, the Global Freight Brokerage Market is segmented into:

Food & Beverage, Manufacturing, Retail, Auto & Industrial, Chemical

Regional analysis of Global Freight Brokerage Market:

The report provides a detailed breakdown of the market region-wise and categorizes it at various levels. Regional segment analysis displaying regional production volume, consumption volume, revenue, and growth rate from 2020-2026 covers: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil), APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain), Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries). Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Freight Brokerage Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

