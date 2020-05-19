Canes & Crutches Market Expected to Witness High Growth by 2027

The report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The North America canes & crutches market is expected to grow with CAGR of 9.9% to US$ 4,714.8 Mn 2025 from US$ 2,223.6 Mn in 2017. Factors such as, advancements of healthcare system, increasing number of people with orthopedic disabilities, increasing technological developments done in US and Canada, are likely to grow the market in the forecast period.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Carex Health Brands (Compass Health Brands)

2. DRIVE MEDICAL

3. mikirad

4. Ottobock

5. Cardinal Health, Inc.

6. Mobility+Designed, LLC

7. GF Health Products, Inc.

8. Medline Industries, Inc.

9. BESCO Medical Co., Ltd.

10. Ossenberg GmbH

The rise in the orthopedic surgeries is majorly driven by the surgeries done for the replacements of knee and hip. The surgeries are also been done for the amputations of the limbs due to the damages and injuries caused in the accidents or due to the various diseases. The number of the surgeries for the amputation is observed for the patients suffering from diabetes and have developed condition of gangrene. For instance, according to the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, in United States approximately 600,000 knee replacement surgeries are performed per year.

The knee replacement surgeries are being performed in the geriatric population for their deteriorating joints. Knee replacement, is among the most commonly performed orthopedic procedures. The rise in the conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and osteoporosis are driving to the number of the surgeries. For instance, according to a report published in 2018 of Healthline Media, rheumatoid arthritis (RA) affects 41 in every 100,000 people per year and near round 1.3 million Americans have RA. Likewise, data published by Spondylitis Association of America, states that in America, spondyloarthritis is found in approximately in 2.7million people which is 1 in 100 population. Similarly according to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, in 2018, osteoporosis is estimated to affect 200 million women across the world, among which near around one-tenth of women are above the age of 60, one-fifth of women aged more than 70, two-fifths of women aged above 80 and two-thirds of women aged more than 90.

