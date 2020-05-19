North America Specialty Hospitals Market Key Opportunity, Analysis, Growth, Trends 2027

The report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Specialty Hospitals market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 95.67 Bn in 2018 to US$119.89 Bn by the year 2025. This represents a CAGR of 5.0% from the year 2018 to 2025.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as increasing incidence of chronic diseases and growing geriatric population in the North America region.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

Encompass Health Corporation Kindred Healthcare Inc Memorial Sloan-Kettering Steward Health Care System LLC Belhoul Speciality Hospital Advanced Specialty Hospitals HCA Management Services L.P TH Medica, Community Health Systems, Inc. Universal Health Services, Inc. Select Medical Corporation (Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation)

As the ageing population is growing every day, the need for inpatient care will witness huge growth. With the number of patients rising, micro-hospitals are steadily evolving. Micro hospitals deliver highly effective treatment in a low-cost setting. The hospital focuses on the community needs and operates within a compact clinical and administration framework. The hospitals facilities range from 15,000 to 60,000 square feet and hospitals offer eight to twelve beds. These smaller facilities provide lower-cost treatment options for patients as compared to the larger hospitals. Micro hospitals offer same services and short hospital stay, thereby reducing the patient cost. As there are lower number of beds, the micro hospitals offer personalized care.

Facilities such as micro-hospitals, psychiatric hospitals and other specialty hospitals offer lower cost, patient-centric treatment that is more highly tailored according to the patient needs. Micro-hospitals are better option where there is little or no access to acute or emergency care.

Thus, due to these advantages micro hospitals seem to be gaining a foothold and have been springing up in multiple regions. With growing popularity for the micro hospitals to provide cost effective solutions to the patients. The healthcare industry is likely to experience the positive outcomes in the coming future.

