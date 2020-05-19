Global Player Tracking Market will trigger by growing demand for data analytics in the sports industry

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Player Tracking Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, owing to adoption of player tracking solutions to help coaches make informed decisions to enhance players’ performance. Rise in demand for real-time information by sports team to integrate analytics into decision-making process such as it helps in winning the game, thus foster the global Player Tracking Market in the forecast period.

Moreover, the major factor driving the market is increasing amount of on-field data and rising demand for real-time data access. Continuous growth in internet penetration, cloud technology, and smart devices penetration among various sports organizations will accelerate the growth of the Player Tracking market. Furthermore, for tracking player performance and behaviour on the field, analysing health metrics on the basis of which trying to keep athletes fit throughout the season which reduce the risk of injury, and design the competitive plan for individual players on the field will contribute to Player Tracking market growth during the forecast period.

Additionally, advancements in the technology to improve scouting, to detect new players unusual talent and evaluate players competitive capability is anticipated to fuel the Player Tracking market growth in the near future.

On the basis of Component, the Player Tracking market has been categorized into Solution and Services. Solution segment dominates the global Player Tracking Market owing to its applications for coaches and support staffs based on which they can make informed decisions to prevent players’ injuries. Services will drive by rising demand for application-based monitoring and optical solutions.

On the basis of Solution, the Player Tracking market has been segmented into Wearable, Optical, and Application-Based. The Wearable segment will lead the market due to smart glasses, smart watches & fitness bands, and vests components; it is helpful in fitness-tracking solutions. Optical is driven by delivering performance statistics of a player through HD cameras, software, and statistical algorithms in real-time.

Based on End-User Industry, the Player Tracking market has been segmented into Individual Sports and Team Sports. By End-User Industry, Team Sports will lead the market due to type of sports which falls under this category such as hockey, Soccer, cricket, and basketball where the use of player tracking solutions is high, optical to application-based solutions are used by players and referees to track real-time information. Individual Sports will boost by the usage such as gaining intelligence by monitoring competitor’s player performance.

On the basis of region, the Player Tracking market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the global Player Tracking market over the forecast period due to substantial spending of sports association on advanced player tracking systems to analyze and track the player performance and health. Asia Pacific will gain the share due to rising internet and smart devices penetration and cloud technology among various sports organizations.

Companies such as Zebra Technologies, Catapult Sports, STAT Sports, ChyronHego, STATS, Kinexon, Polar, Playgineering, Sonda Sports, JOHAN Sports, Exelio, Q-Track, Advanced sports analytics, Xampion, Sports Performance Tracking are the key players in the global Player Tracking market.

