More than 235 million people are living asthma, while over 3 million die of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) each year, says the World Health Organization (WHO). Both these respiratory diseases and many more have air pollution as a leading cause, which is itself the creation of humans. Every day, thousands of tons of toxic gases are expelled into the atmosphere by industries, homes, and vehicles. This has stirred the conscience of people, who are now increasingly taking steps to minimize the carbon and other harmful emissions as much as possible.

In the transport sector, efforts are being stepped up to encourage and impel people to adopt clean mobility. This is the primary reason for the growth of the electric scooter and motorcycle market, which is projected to reach $13,864.0 million by 2025, at a 7.3% CAGR during 2018–2025 (forecast period). Being propelled only by an electric motor and battery, instead of an internal combustion engine, burning gasoline or diesel, such two-wheelers release no harmful gases into the environment, which is why governments around the world are pushing for their usage.

Currently, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is the largest electric scooter and motorcycle market, led by China, where the air pollution levels are exceptionally high. This is why the administration is giving a strong push to clean vehicles, with financial incentives and tax rebates. Same is the case with India, where, as part of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME II) scheme, the government has invested $1,460 million (INR 10,000 crore) to bring 1,500,000 electric vehicles on the roads by March 2022.

